Elevance Health, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 11, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Elevance Health, Inc. ("Elevance" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELV) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Elevance investors have until July 11, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, as the Medicaid redetermination process neared completion, Defendants told investors they were closely monitoring related cost trends and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states adequately reflected the risk and cost profiles of Medicaid members who remained in the program. While Defendants acknowledged rising Medicaid expenses, they repeatedly assured investors that these increases were accounted for in the Company’s 2024 financial guidance. The complaint claims these statements were materially false or misleading. In reality, the redetermination process led to a significant increase in the acuity and utilization of Elevance’s Medicaid population, as healthier individuals were more likely to be removed from the program, leaving behind a higher-risk pool. This shift, the complaint alleges, was not properly reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations or financial projections for 2024.

