Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 in Disaster Relief for Central Texas Flood Victims

DALLAS, Texas, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of one of the deadliest flooding events in Texas history, Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa, announced today that it is earmarking $100,000 in disaster relief funds to assist individuals and families impacted by the devastating July 4th flash flooding across Central Texas.

Kerr County was hit the hardest, as torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes. The unprecedented storm has claimed the lives of at least 70 people, according to early reports, and left widespread destruction in its path.

In response, Associa Cares will provide direct financial assistance to families affected by the flood. A portion of the earmark may also be directed to local organizations that are actively responding and providing critical support to impacted communities in Kerr County and surrounding areas.

“This tragedy has impacted countless lives and left a deep scar on communities throughout Central Texas,” said John Carona, Chairman and CEO of Associa. “Through Associa Cares, we are committed to helping residents rebuild not just their homes, but their hope.”

“We are heartbroken by the scope of devastation and loss across Kerr County and beyond,” added Danika Knoop, Executive Director of Associa Cares. “Associa Cares was built for moments like this. We are mobilizing quickly to ensure help reaches families facing unimaginable circumstances and to support the organizations working tirelessly to provide relief on the ground.”

Associa Cares is actively working with local branches, community leaders, and relief partners to identify immediate needs and deliver aid where it’s needed most. Those wishing to apply for assistance or nominate someone in need may do so at www.associacares.org.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5.6 million in assistance to more than 4,200 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.