STIX Partners with Major Esports Franchise Dplus KIA

STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions has announced a first-ever comprehensive partnership with the global esports company Dplus KIA (DK).

DK, most renowned for its League of Legends (LoL) esports team, won the 2020 LoL World Championship and also placed runners-up in the 2021 LoL World Championship. It has also won the LCK (LoL Champions Korea) three times and consistently competed in the World Championships to cement its standing as one of the premier LoL teams in the world. Additionally, DK operates other esports teams across games like PUBG, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and FC Online.

STIX is the crypto derivative of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with over 400 million lifetime users. The partnership between STIX and DK will initiate a new campaign designed to source UGC memes for DK’s LoL esports team. The DK team will then select a winning meme from the STIX campaign to be used as the official logo for a fan token that will be used in select merchandise and worn or used by DK players. The winner and finalists of the meme competition will receive allocations of the fan token, and all participants must hold the $STIX token to be eligible to participate or receive the fan token related benefits. DK will also begin to hold $STIX tokens as part of a strategic treasury.

This campaign marks the first major collaboration between STIX and an established brand whose roots are based in Web2. Previously, many established brands like Coca-Cola or Netflix have already used Stickerly for marketing campaigns, and STIX aims to expand its role as the bridge between Web2 organizations and Web3 through further innovative collaborations.

Alexx, Strategic Advisor at STIX said: “The world is finally getting ready to move onchain in a much more mainstream manner than ever before. STIX is well positioned on Base, one of the best chains to be on during this time of global crypto onboarding, and has a rich legacy stemming from Stickerly, the largest meme platform from the Web2 world with around 30 million monthly active users. By leveraging this existing Web2 distribution channel, STIX has a unique chance to guide numerous brands, organizations, and communities to get into NFTs and memecoins in a fun way. The partnership with Dplus KIA is a truly exciting opportunity for STIX to dive deeper into gaming content - an area we think is ripe for tokenization. We look forward to working on more ideas with our partners at Dplus KIA, and will be looking to expand our partnerships to more domains and more regions.”

More updates on the official launch of the DK esports meme competition will be announced through the STIX account on X and Telegram.

