Is AI surge Heating Up Data Centers? - Read the Report From Camfil Air Filters

Riverdale, NJ, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has launched a detailed resource highlighting the benefits of optimized air filtration for data centers. The in-depth guide addresses how clean air systems can boost the lifespan and performance of critical data center infrastructure while minimizing energy use.

Data centers are a key component of the global infrastructure supporting AI's growth, consuming an estimated 1% of the world’s total electricity usage in 2020, with projections from MIT indicating that this could rise to 21% of global energy demand by 2030 without intervention. Camfil's air filtration solutions aim to curb this trajectory by creating cleaner, more energy-efficient environments for data centers to operate.

Data centers are the backbone of AI advancements, supporting the surge in computing and storage demands. With exponentially rising energy usage and heat loads due to AI workloads, effective air filtration is becoming increasingly important in data center sustainability strategies. According to Camfil’s resources, contaminants like dust and airborne pollutants can corrode sensitive equipment, reduce cooling efficiency, and increase operational costs.

"The physical infrastructure within data centers is under immense pressure to keep up with rapidly rising demand,” Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil US, explains. “Better air filtration would not only improve the lifespan and efficiency of equipment but also reduce the need for overreliance on cooling systems, helping to minimize energy consumption and overall environmental impact.”

Camfil’s cutting-edge clean air technology is engineered to help address these challenges with low-pressure drops that promote energy efficiency, longer service life to reduce maintenance costs and downtime, and tailored solutions for specific data center environments.

Camfil’s team of air quality experts explains how optimizing air filtration systems can help data centers by:

Improving equipment lifespan by mitigating overheating and corrosion caused by airborne pollutants.

by mitigating overheating and corrosion caused by airborne pollutants. Lowering maintenance costs and labor demands with high-performance, long-lasting filters.

and labor demands with high-performance, long-lasting filters. Minimizing environmental impact by reducing reliance on energy-intensive cooling systems.

The guide also highlights how poor air quality can pose cybersecurity risks and operational inefficiencies by increasing downtime and introducing vulnerabilities from emergency shutdowns.

Access Camfil’s full resource here: The Growing Need for Better Air Filtration in Data Centers Amid the AI Boom.

About Camfil



Camfil USA Data Center Air Filters



The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com



Attachment