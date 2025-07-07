Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to assume leadership of HBCU Philanthropy Symposium

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams recently announced that the organization has officially assumed leadership of the HBCU Philanthropy Symposium, ushering in a new era of collaboration, strategy and innovation for advancement professionals at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs).

The announcement came during the opening session of the 2025 HBCU Philanthropy Symposium, where Dr. Williams delivered a keynote address titled “This Is Our Moment.”

The symposium was founded at Delaware State University (DSU) under the leadership of Dr. Vita Pickrum, who previously served as vice president of institutional advancement and president of the DSU Foundation until her retirement last year.

Each year, the symposium hosts HBCU leaders and philanthropic partners to share best practices around fundraising and sustainability. This week, the 15th-annual symposium is being held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, with more than 400 attendees.

“When Dr. Pickrum first brought us together 15 years ago, just two schools and one funder participated. This week in Orlando, two thirds of the HBCU community is in attendance, alongside dozens of corporate and private philanthropic organizations,” Dr. Tony Allen , president of DSU, said. “This transition to TMCF will expand the symposium’s reach, supercharge its important mission and serve to benefit HBCU students across our country.”

In his address, Dr. Williams described the shift as a strategic and timely decision, emphasizing the importance of strengthening fundraising capacity across HBCUs at a time when equity and access in education face heightened scrutiny.

“This is not just a transfer of leadership—it’s a call to action,” Dr. Williams said. “HBCUs have always done more with less. But this moment demands that we do more with more. This symposium is the training ground and launching pad for that future.”

Under TMCF’s leadership, the symposium will expand its offerings to potentially include additional professional development opportunities, a certified fundraising management credential and an enhanced focus on best practices that can be implemented across campuses of all sizes.

Attendees at this year’s conference will participate in workshops, strategy sessions and networking opportunities focused on fundraising, the state of HBCUs and infrastructure. TMCF encouraged all participants to complete the post-event survey and consider joining the planning committee for the 2026 symposium.

Featured speakers at the 15th-annual symposium this week in Orlando include:

U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams, a preeminent Congressional advocate for HBCUs, who focuses much of her legislative efforts on housing, hunger, healthcare and higher education

The Honorable John King, Jr., former Secretary of Education in the Barack Obama administration and the current State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor

John Silvanus Wilson, Jr., former president of Morehouse College, and former executive director of the White House HBCU Initiative

Sonja Stills, commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

The HBCU Philanthropy Symposium is supported by the following major sponsors: Amazon, Disney on the Yard, The Kresge Foundation, Delmarva Power, Diageo North America, Sallie Mae, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Airlines.

For more information, visit the Symposium website at www.hbcusymposium.com .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund