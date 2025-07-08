Ripple's national license is imminent, and RICH Miner helps XRP investors create higher real value

New York City, NY, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple (XRP) is gradually getting rid of the regulatory shadow of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As its long-term legal dispute with the SEC draws to a close, Ripple is moving towards the mainstream financial system.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse once said on the social platform: "@Ripple adheres to our long-standing compliance principles and is applying for a national banking license from the OCC." He added: "If approved, Ripple will become an institution regulated by both the state (NYDFS) and the federal government, which will establish an unprecedented trust standard for the stablecoin market."

Against this favorable background, RICH Miner, the world's leading smart cloud mining platform, is providing XRP users with a more compliant, secure and sustainable value-added path. Users can use RICH Miner's cloud mining platform to use the XRP they hold to open mining contracts, obtain stable daily passive income, and realize asset appreciation.





If Ripple wins a banking license, what does it mean for XRP?

Ripple Labs has long been one of the most well-capitalized crypto companies. Once it successfully obtains a national banking license, it will become the first federally licensed crypto payment company in the United States. This move will greatly enhance the importance of XRP in the legitimacy, financial acceptance and stablecoin ecosystem.

And RICH Miner has seized this historic node and provided coin holders with an ideal platform to respond to regulatory directions and increase asset value.

How does RICH Miner help users gain benefits?

RICH Miner brings stable mining benefits to users through multi-dimensional intelligent systems and green infrastructure:

✅ AI intelligent computing power scheduling: dynamically adjust mining strategies to match the optimal profit path

✅ Global distributed node system: deploy cloud servers in multiple locations to improve stability and computing power efficiency

✅ Green energy drive: use renewable energy for mining, reduce costs, and give back to users

✅ Invitation rebate mechanism: every time you invite a friend, you can get up to 3% additional rebate

How do XRP holders make money through RICH Miner mining?

The operation is simple and the threshold is extremely low. XRP users only need three steps to start the road to profit:

1. Visit the official website: https://richminer.com to register an account and receive a new user reward worth $15

2. Select a contract: Choose cloud mining contracts of different terms and amounts according to your own investment plan, and you can participate with a minimum of 50 XRP

Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 $1,300 13 $17.30 $1300.00 + $221.39 $3,000 17 $42.30 $3000.00 + $719.10 $5,000 24 $75.00 $5000.00 + $1800.00 $12,000 32 $204.00 $12000.00 + $6528.00

Click here to view the full contract

3. Daily income arrives: The system runs automatically, daily income is settled in real time, and withdrawal or reinvestment is supported at any time

Use XRP to "activate" computing power and empower assets

Although XRP itself cannot be mined directly like BTC, in RICH Miner's cross-chain mining architecture, XRP can be used to purchase cloud computing power contracts for currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC.

This means: XRP can become the "asset key" to start mining other mainstream currencies, further expanding the profit path of coin holders.

For users who are wavering between holding coins and waiting for appreciation and leaving their assets idle, RICH Miner's compliance model and smart contract mechanism are bringing unprecedented "actual use value" to XRP.

Summary: Grasp the new regulatory trend and use RICH Miner to plan the future of crypto income in advance

As Ripple actively applies for a national banking license and XRP is included in the compliant financial system, holding coins to earn interest has become an effective strategy to deal with market uncertainty. RICH Miner grasps this trend and is committed to providing a compliant, secure and intelligent cloud mining income path for XRP users around the world.

In this compliance revolution, RICH Miner is not just a platform, but also a key tool for you to unleash the potential of crypto assets.





Official website: https://richminer.com

Contact email: info@richminer.com

APP download: https://richminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Attachment