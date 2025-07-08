CENTENE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Centene Corporation on Behalf of Centene Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Centene Corporation (“Centene” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CNC) on behalf of Centene stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Centene has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 2, 2025, Seeking Alpha published a report on Centene. According to the report, Centene stock "traded lower on Wednesday after the company withdrew its 2025 earnings guidance, citing a higher-than-anticipated cost trend attributed to its Medicaid enrollees and an unexpected underperformance in its Affordable Care Act plans business." The Company claimed that its "Medicaid business has experienced a step-up in medical cost trend in the same areas previously identified by the Company: behavioral health, home health, and high-cost drugs." Following this news, Centenestock dropped more than 39.5% during intraday trading on the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Centene shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

