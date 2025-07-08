Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Krispy Kreme, Strategy Incorporated, Organon, and Iovance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT), Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN), and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT)

Class Period: March 26, 2024 - May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

Krispy Kreme, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts. On October 26, 2022, Krispy Kreme commenced a small-scale test to offer doughnuts at McDonald's Corporation restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area and on March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced they would expand their partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024, the complaint alleges.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (ii) demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (iii) the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (iv) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; and (v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its "[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%" and a "[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million." Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is "reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's" and "withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it" due in part to "uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule," the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%, the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges.

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 - April 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Strategy's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 - April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Organon's priorities, particularly, related to capital allocation through quarterly dividends. Notably, defendants concealed the high priority of Organon's debt reduction strategy following the Company's acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend.

Following this news, the price of Organon's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, Organon's stock price fell to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27% in the span of just a single day.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 - May 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2025

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Iovance's growth potential; notably, that it was not equipped to generate and drive demand or was otherwise ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported existing demand for its treatments through its network of approved treatment centers.

On July 25, 2024, Iovance announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on 1) "the iCTC completed annual scheduled maintenance in December" and "capacity was reduced by more than half for about 1 month," 2) "[l]ower Proleukin sales" than the company expected, and 3) "the variable pace at which ATCs began treatment patients."

Following this news, the price of Iovance's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $3.17 per share on May 8, 2025, Iovance's stock price fell to $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, a decline of about 44.795% in the span of just a single day.

