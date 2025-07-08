Perseus Mining Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

 | Source: Perseus Mining Limited Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/July 8, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2025 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday July 28, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday July 28, 2025

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Sunday July 27, 2025

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm		UK: Monday July 28, 2025

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GsgXaXPGQhe2MCZ3T4Vp9w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 818 8437 3372

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kssJYOEmB . A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:         1,356,195,842

Performance rights: 9,441,498

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Recommended Reading