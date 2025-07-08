Perseus Mining Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

Perth, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/July 8, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2025 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday July 28, 2025.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday July 28, 2025



Perth – 7:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Sunday July 27, 2025



Vancouver – 4:00pm



Toronto – 7:00pm UK: Monday July 28, 2025



London – 12:00am





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GsgXaXPGQhe2MCZ3T4Vp9w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 818 8437 3372

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kssJYOEmB . A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.