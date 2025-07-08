[Latest] Global Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.4 Billion by 2034 at a 17.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), By Testing Type (Overpressure, Burst, and Flow Testing, Pressure Cycle, Leakage, and Tightness Testing, Hydrogen Permeation and Compatibility Testing), By Process (Generation, Storage, Transportation), By Application (Mobility, Refining and Chemical, Energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hydrogen Technology TIC Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18.4 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the worldwide market for Hydrogen Technology TIC is growing quickly due to increasing demand for hydrogen systems that are both safe and standardized. More and more TIC firms and regulatory, governmental, and non-governmental organizations and consortia are establishing services in the TIC sector to assess the production, storage, and operation of emerging green hydrogen value chains. In North America, companies are spending money to develop digital infrastructure using AI digital inspections, risk assessment product inspections, and digital inspections and documentation in the cloud.

On the other hand, in Europe, leading companies are working on regulatory and advisory strategies to ensure compliance with strict climate goals. Suppliers in Asia-Pacific are developing scale-up programs for industrial applications and transportation and mobility. Across the globalized region, trends such as sustainability, traceability, and cross-border certificates are resulting in significant strategic value creation.

Key Trends & Drivers

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen: The push towards clean energy alternatives has led to the renewed and increased TIC services. They implemented them in May 2025 with the National Green Hydrogen Standards and Certification Framework for large-scale hydrogen deployment. Later, in October 2024, Germany also adopted three EU-certified systems for renewable Hydrogen which incentivized per kilogram payment of verified green Hydrogen and thus created TIC firm momentum. Reinforcing this also expands across production, pipelines, and storage networks as countries begin defining standards while TIC companies broaden their offered services because there are constantly rising needs. This further boosts investment for testing capabilities over the world.

OEM Involvement in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: The role of OEMs as end integrators is expanding to include hydrogen fuel cells within their mobility and aerospace platforms, prompting the need for specialized TIC services pertaining to safety and performance. Effective February 2024, TÜV SÜD’s accreditation under ISO 22734:2019 allows certification of hydrogen generators, which opens possibilities for collaboration with OEMs on system validation. This makes assistance in testing integration of the fuel cells into vehicles and other industrial systems possible. The integrated OEM-sponsored TIC requirements are developing at a startling pace. Together with Panasonic, Toyota initiated testing on hydrogen fuel cells for logistics fleet applications requiring certification support as of May 2024. The hydrogen-powered mobility expansion presents significant opportunities for collaboration, thus making it a key segment for TIC services. Initiatives like these motivate ongoing inter-organizational collaborative work around the various stages of testing.

Standardization Initiatives and International Regulations: The lack of unified global standards TIC serves as a roadblock to advancing the trade of hydrogen fuel, as well as establishing infrastructure and uniformity of TIC across regions. With ISO and EU emission and traceability standards, India kickstarted GHCI in April 2025 which positions it with aligned initiatives. Germany also granted recognition to EU certification systems in November 2024, linking them to fiscal subsidies for green hydrogen producers. These frameworks facilitate borderless TIC services. Standardized frameworks help reduce costs as well as eliminate inspections, resulting in streamlined processes. There is an increasing participation of TIC firms in sponsoring these regulations. Global execution of hydrogen projects becomes more efficient thanks to standardized protocols.

Report Scope

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The Hydrogen Technology TIC market is positively positioned due to the strong global shift towards clean energy, supported by policies, funding, and goals for decarbonization. Strategic market actors such as SGS and Bureau Veritas possess decades-long certification experience, which offers trust and recognition throughout the industry. Growing hydrogen adoption in mobility, power, and industrial sectors offers supporting markets that demand strict safety and quality assurance. Advanced TIC capabilities like AI-based inspections and remote monitoring improve compliance alongside efficiency. All these strengths fortify TIC firms’ positions within the hydrogen value chain, and their credibility increases confidence concerning large-scale deployment of hydrogen technologies.

Weaknesses: Due to a lack of standardization in the hydrogen industry’s global frameworks, certifications are stagnant in certain regions, which hampers borderless certification processes. An emerging market in several regions leads to unawareness of fragmented demand, driving costs up further due to specialized equipment and personnel needed to safely handle hydrogen. Cross-border scaled mobile or remote testing units drive mobile unit testing for logistical supply chains. Established global companies put smaller regional competitors out of business due to capital limitations or technical constraints hindering expansion.

Opportunities: Expand TIC usage in the production, storage, and transport of hydrogen fuels with rising infrastructure investments globally. The establishment of hydrogen certification schemes will create new markets for TIC services testing and compliance. These applications include hydrogen-powered drones, ships, homes, and trains, which put further demand on TIC. Certifying countries in the Middle East or Export oriented economies like Australia will have a high demand for strict international certifications, which will increase the availability of providers for TIC Services. Strategic partnerships with OEMs, along with service digitalization can be leveraged by TIC firms to gain a competitive advantage. Innovations sustainability-linked certifications are also on offer.

Threats: Rapidly changing technologies and regulations pose a risk to outpacing TIC capacity frameworks. Lack of global unified hydrogen standards adds complexity, which may stall market access across several regions. Economic slowdowns coupled with policy changes may curtail hydrogen investment, which would impact demand for TIC services. Inspection tools grow more digital and connected, increasing vulnerability to cybersecurity threats. Besides credibility and quality risks arising from shortened turnaround times without sacrificing accuracy demands posed by clients, tighter accuracy budgets worsen industry competition, further eroding profit margins alongside regionally validated in-house validation offered by major players.

Regional Perspective

The Hydrogen Technology TIC market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: In the hydrogen TIC market, North America remains critical due to policy backing and hydrogen deployment on an industrial scale. With the U.S. investment of $0.75 billion towards clean hydrogen infrastructure expansion in 2023, compliance and safety testing created new opportunities for business. In Canada, SGS aligned with the national hydrogen strategy by expanding testing labs in Alberta in 2024. Intertek also implemented advanced hydrogen pipeline inspection systems in the US in mid-2025. Mexico joined regionally focused initiatives on hydrogen transport and mobility as well. This entire region continues to foster growth through innovation coupled with stringent regulation enforcement.

Europe: Europe continues to lag no other region in the world in terms of hydrogen TIC as they possess strict certification criteria, environmental goals, and better overall infrastructural development. Germany adopted UE compliant hydrogen certification systems enabling broader use of TÜV SÜDnd Bureau Veritas member companies which expanded their market reach as well. The UK and France are planning impactful inspection driven development of hydrogen corridors. Supporting fuel cell vehicles along with refueling stations became enabled through TÜV SÜD’s new German mobility test lab which opened in April 2025. Spain along with Italy enacted pilot hydrogen zones subjected to continuous TIC monitoring from mid 2023 onward. As per tradition, European countries continue to dominate with a unique blend of safety overt surveillance along with thorough visit traceability but also require rapid worldwide trade access stimulating a strong TIC economy.

Asia-Pacific: Government support along with plans for expansion of exports has given the hydrogen ecosystem in this region a significant boost. India issued its Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme Handel policy enacting strategic full trade alignment and rigorous third party engagement verification as early as May 2025. During 2023-2024, TÜV SÜD and Intertek increased their inspection and training services in China, Japan, and South Korea. In Australia, hydrogen TIC are integrated during safety and testing phases at their hydrogen hubs while Japan is conducting trials on hydrogen powered trains. Fuel audits on hydrogen was conducted by New Zealand and Taiwan in 2022. The region is responding to strong growth driven by demand for certified hydrogen used in transportation, power generation, asandndustries.

LAMEA: As a result of growing demands through industrial use and emerging green exports, LAMEA is beginning to establish itself within the global landscape of hydrogen TIC. Brazil began collaborations with EU institutions regarding feasibility studies for granting permits for TIC-supported safety evaluations in pending partnerships during late 2022. Saudi Arabia’s NEOM green hydrogen project continued beyond 2023 onwards under sponsorships from international TIC corporations. In the UAE, mobile inspection pods were launched by SGS at the start of the year to account for increasing project work volumes, which began mid last year. Coupled with Egypt, training programs linked to TIC readiness frameworks aimed towards preparing Morocco for hydrogen exports were instated last quarter. International TIC benchmarks are being adopted urgently within the region to enable access to funding as well as external markets providing lucrative opportunities for investment.

Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), By Testing Type (Overpressure, Burst, and Flow Testing, Pressure Cycle, Leakage, and Tightness Testing, Hydrogen Permeation and Compatibility Testing), By Process (Generation, Storage, Transportation), By Application (Mobility, Refining and Chemical, Energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Hydrogen Technology TIC Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Testing Type

Overpressure, Burst, and Flow Testing

Pressure Cycle, Leakage, and Tightness Testing

Hydrogen Permeation and Compatibility Testing

By Process

Generation

Storage

Transportation

By Application

Mobility

Refining and Chemical

Energy

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Reasons to Purchase Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Report

Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Hydrogen Technology TIC Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Hydrogen Technology TIC Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

