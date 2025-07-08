Infinitesima Metron®3D 300mm System Released for In-line Process Control by Leading DRAM Manufacturer

News Highlights

Ultra-fast, in-line atomic force microscope (AFM), the Metron ® 3D , goes online for advanced DRAM manufacturing at SK hynix in Korea

ABINGDON, United Kingdom, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinitesima today announced that SK hynix, a full stack artificial intelligence (AI) memory provider, has adopted the Metron ® 3D 300mm in-line wafer metrology system and released it for use in volume production. The Metron3D provides three-dimensional (3D) process control with sub-nanometre accuracy, crucial for fabrication of SK hynix’s next-generation memory devices.

The release to production follows an extensive evaluation period, applying the system for characterization across multiple process steps.

Mr. Young-Hyun Choi, Head of DMI (Defect Analysis, Metrology and Inspection Technology), stated, “Three-dimensional process control at the nano-scale level is becoming increasingly important to ensure high yield in advanced DRAM processes. Infinitesima’s Metron ® 3D has demonstrated excellent sub-nanometre 3D metrology with the required cost-of-ownership necessary for HVM implementation.”

The Metron ® 3D features Infinitesima’s proprietary Rapid Probe Microscope™ (RPM™) technology that provides AFM measurement capability at 10× to 100× typical AFM throughput. The system’s capabilities also include fully automated wafer, data, and probe handling, making it optimal for in-line volume production of semiconductor devices. The investment in this metrology solution highlights SK hynix’s commitment to maintaining technical leadership in the development and manufacture of computer memory.

“We are delighted to be working with SK hynix; their support and guidance has enabled rapid qualification of our Metron ® 3D system and deployment in HVM,” stated Peter Jenkins, Infinitesima President & CEO.

About Infinitesima

Infinitesima Limited is a UK-based leader in advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company has pioneered an innovative technology combining atomic force microscopy's 3-dimensional surface detection capability, high-speed laser activation, and the accuracy of interferometry, the RPM™ (Rapid Probe Microscope), protected by an extensive patent portfolio.

Semiconductor manufacturers increasingly require higher-resolution 3D metrology solutions to control next-generation processes that cannot be addressed by current optical and electron beam techniques. Infinitesima has introduced a high-speed metrology system, Metron ® 3D, featuring the company’s patented RPM™ technology, to address the growing customer need for in-line sub-nanometre* 3D process control. For more information, visit www.infinitesima.com.

* 1 nanometre (nm) is 10-9 of a meter; a single silicon atom is ~0.2 nm in diameter.

About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world’s top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips (“DRAM”) and flash memory chips (“NAND flash”) for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company’s shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

