Epiq Bolsters its Leadership of Class Action Administration in the UK and Europe with the Acquisition of Case Pilots

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today that it has acquired Case Pilots, one of the UK’s leading claims administration companies.

Epiq is the world’s leading class actions and claims administrator and the largest in North America. The firm’s stellar reputation is evidenced through the successful management and distribution of some of the largest settlements in history. With over 30 years’ experience, clients rely on the deep bench of Epiq experts for guidance in driving cases forward and helping to deliver positive outcomes in the highest-profile and most-complex collective actions in the world.

Epiq has been supporting Class Representatives and law firms bringing collective actions in the UK since the Consumer Rights Act was passed in 2015. In addition to building on the expertise and technology solutions delivered to clients, this acquisition expands Epiq’s offering in the market to include the administration of group litigation, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the space.

Case Pilots employees have joined Epiq, including Co-founder and CEO Clare Ducksbury, who will now serve as Senior Vice President, Epiq Class Action Solutions Europe, and Co-founder and Chief Information Officer Clinton Smith, who will join Epiq’s product development team in a leadership role. The Case Pilots team has a solid track record of providing strategic consulting advice to law firms tackling the challenges posed by collective actions in the UK and Continental Europe.

Nicole Hamann, President of the Class Action, Remediation, and Mass Tort business at Epiq, said, “The acquisition of Case Pilots marks a significant milestone and reinforces and expands the ability of Epiq to deliver claims management services to clients across the globe by strengthening our foothold in the UK and Europe. The excellent reputations of Clare, Clinton, and the Case Pilots team in the UK market is well-earned and we look forward to what we will accomplish together for our clients.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Clare Ducksbury said, “We are delighted to be joining forces with Epiq, who is the global leader in this space, and we look forward to expanding the breadth of technology solutions and expertise that we can offer to our much-valued clients. Our team has a strong track record of supporting group and collective actions in the UK and Europe, and we are all very excited about what’s ahead.”

Epiq Class Action and Claims Solutions operates globally including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Europe. Epiq has been ranked first among claims administrators by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services for the last seven years, having administered most of the largest US class actions settlements exceeding a total of $35 billion in value. Leveraging advanced technology and rigorous data security protocols, Epiq works with the Courts, settling parties and class members to efficiently and securely manage and distribute class action and mass tort settlements.

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporate legal departments, law firms, and business professionals by integrating people, process, technology, and data. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal and compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 19 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities.

