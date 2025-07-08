Acquire.Fi Serves as Introducer and M&A Consultant to Omni Acquisition Corp. (Echo Base Holdings Affiliate) in Strategic Acquisition of Premier Web3 Wallet Omni





Acquire.Fi Serves as Introducer and M&A Consultant to Omni Ltd. in Strategic Acquisition

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquire Fi LTD, A Premier Web3 M&A Marketplace announced recently that Omni Acquisition Corp. ("OAC"), an affiliate of Echo Base Holdings ("Echo Base"), recently acquired the assets, operations, and key staff of Omni Wallet ("Omni"), a leading multi-chain Web3 self-custodial wallet and portfolio management system, from Omni Ltd. Acquire.Fi introduced and consulted Omni in the strategic transaction.

Omni's platform offers comprehensive features, including swapping, staking, lending, token management, DeFi, NFTs, and more, all within a mobile-first interface. With support for over 25 blockchain networks, Omni aims to simplify digital portfolio management for users worldwide.

"From the beginning, our goal at Omni has been to simplify digital portfolio management and give users access to all of Web3 in one approachable, effective, and engaging app," said Serafin Lion Engel, CEO of Omni and StakeKit. "Joining the Echo Base ecosystem will supercharge Omni's growth trajectory as the home for all things staking and DeFi. We're excited to see Omni reach new heights with the Echo Base team."

Jan Strandberg, CEO of Acquire.Fi said “We’re thrilled to see both teams align for the next stage of growth. Once we understood the goals and synergies on both sides, it was clear that this introduction and advisory engagement would lead to a strong strategic fit. We’re proud to have played a role in facilitating a deal with such long-term potential.”

About Acquire.Fi

Acquire.Fi is the leading M&A and secondary marketplace for Web3, facilitating introductions and consultations in strategic acquisitions, secondaries, and token asset transfers across the decentralized economy. With over eight figures in closed transactions and more than $600 million in active deal flow, Acquire.Fi connects top-tier buyers and sellers—ranging from Institutions and exchanges to venture-backed startups and token foundations.

The platform supports a wide spectrum of deal types, including full business acquisitions, team acquihires, and secondary transactions. Acquire.Fi also operates a robust liquid token OTC desk, assisting foundations and institutional investors with stablecoin liquidity solutions. In addition, the firm offers exclusive investor access to community fundraising rounds and provides hands-on advisory and execution services, leveraging a team with over 50 years of combined industry experience.

To explore active listings or join the deal flow, visit:

Marketplace | Secondaries | Telegram Channel

About Omni

Launched in 2021, Omni is a comprehensive Web3 wallet supporting assets across 25+ blockchain networks, enabling seamless token management, DeFi activity, NFTs, and multi-chain staking with a single mnemonic. It aggregates bridging and DEX services for efficient swaps, abstracts staking complexity, integrates Ledger for security, and offers WalletConnect, fiat on-ramp, and broad NFT support. All in a smooth, user-friendly, mobile-first design. www.omni.app

About Echo Base Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2025, Echo Base is a private holding company pursuing special situation control investments in the digital assets space. Its global crypto team possesses deep experience in both the scaling of new ventures and the restructuring of complex assets. Echo Base seeks to leverage operational and technical synergies across its portfolio companies to drive innovation. www.eb.global

For more information, please contact:

Jan Strandberg

team@acquire.fi

