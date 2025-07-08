Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Report 2025 | Digital Health Solutions on the Rise for Diabetes Management in Urban Africa

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes market in Africa is expected to grow by 7.2% on annual basis to reach US$2.73 billion in 2025. The diabetes market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.55 billion to approximately USD 3.68 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the diabetes industry in Africa, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of diabetes market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The African diabetes devices and therapeutics market is characterized by increasing participation from local manufacturers, donor-supported multinationals, and new entrants leveraging digital and cost-accessible innovations. The market is undergoing gradual transformation, with competition expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years.

The African diabetes devices and therapeutics market is progressing through expanded CGM access via public programs, local manufacturing growth, increasing use of digital platforms, and rising focus on early diagnostics. These trends are expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, driving improved access, affordability, and integrated diabetes care across the region.



Expand Access to Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are expanding the use of CGM and SMBG devices through government and donor-supported programs. Public hospitals and clinics in urban areas have initiated broader glucose monitoring adoption.

Support from the WHO Global Diabetes Compact, national health insurance inclusion, and partnerships with firms like Novo Nordisk are key enablers of CGM distribution and training initiatives.

CGM usage is expected to intensify, especially in countries with integrated NCD strategies and donor engagement. Broader device availability and clinician training will enhance glycemic control and treatment planning.

Support Local Manufacturing of Therapeutics and Devices

Countries including Egypt and South Africa are promoting local manufacturing and assembly of insulin and diagnostic kits to reduce dependence on imports.

Factors such as high import duties, FX volatility, and public procurement policies are prompting governments to support local producers like Aspen Pharmacare and Julphar.

This trend will likely intensify as regulatory reforms and investment incentives support regional production hubs, improving price stability and market resilience.

Adopt Digital Health Solutions for Diabetes Management

Mobile platforms and digital monitoring tools are being deployed for diabetes management across urban and peri-urban Africa. Countries like Ghana and Rwanda are piloting telemedicine and mHealth platforms in diabetes care.

Government-backed digital health infrastructure, expanded private investment in healthcare IT, and NGO-led chronic disease programs are enabling wider adoption.

This trend is expected to grow, particularly in urban settings with increasing smartphone penetration. Digital platforms will strengthen care continuity and reduce system burdens through remote monitoring.

Increase Early Diagnosis Through Community-Level Interventions

Undiagnosed diabetes remains high across the continent, triggering investments in early screening tools and point-of-care diagnostics.

Community health worker programs and NGO-led screening campaigns are driving the use of HbA1c testing and rapid diagnostics at the primary care level.

Diagnostic uptake will likely intensify as donor-backed programs scale and ministries integrate early detection into universal health coverage models, improving early treatment initiation rates.

Current Market Conditions

The African market remains fragmented, with urban centers accessing CGM and insulin therapies while rural regions rely on basic diagnostics and older-generation drugs.

Public procurement dominates therapeutic access, while private clinics serve as early adopters of monitoring devices and digital tools.

Key Players and New Entrants

Global firms such as Novo Nordisk, Abbott, Medtronic, and Sanofi maintain distribution partnerships in Africa's larger economies.

Regional producers such as Aspen (South Africa) and Julphar (Egypt) are expanding operations to cater to local and intra-African demand.

Indian and Chinese manufacturers are entering through local distribution tie-ups, targeting SMBG and generic oral antidiabetics.

Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Novo Nordisk expanded its "Changing Diabetes in Children" initiative to Ethiopia and Cote d'Ivoire in 2023.

Medtronic deepened its distribution partnerships in South Africa for CGM systems through private sector players.

Aspen scaled WHO-prequalified insulin production in Port Elizabeth to meet African demand, supported by policy reforms.

Forecast Competitive Dynamics (Next 2-4 Years)

Market competition is expected to evolve, with cost-focused players gaining share through value-oriented offerings.

Strategic alliances and public-private procurement models will shape device and therapeutic accessibility.

Consolidation may occur as multinationals partner with local firms to extend reach and navigate fragmented regulatory environments.

This title is a bundled offering, combining the following 4 reports, covering 200 tables and 269 figures:

Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Egypt Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Nigeria Emirates Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)ScopeThis report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the global diabetes devices and therapeutics market 2020-2029. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

Comprehensive understanding of market structure and dynamics: Gain a detailed view of the diabetes devices and therapeutics market, including category-level segmentation (Diagnosis & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutics) and sub-segmentation by product type, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channel, and end user.

Identify high-growth segments and strategic investment areas: Use segment-wise market sizing and forecasting to identify opportunities in areas such as continuous glucose monitoring, insulin delivery technologies, oral anti-diabetic drugs, and biosimilars. Tailor your market entry or expansion strategies accordingly.

Benchmark performance across distribution and care settings: Access share analysis across online, hospital, and retail pharmacies, and evaluate usage patterns across hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare to support channel-specific planning and resource allocation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Africa



