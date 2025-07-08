India Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunity Report 2025 | Intensified Competition is Likely to Drive Product Innovation and Refine Patient Management Strategies

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes market in India is expected to grow by 7.3% on annual basis to reach US$3.52 billion in 2025. The diabetes market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 3.28 billion to approximately USD 4.77 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the diabetes industry in India, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of diabetes market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The Indian diabetes devices and therapeutics market is being reshaped by increased CGM adoption, enhanced digital health integration, advancements in therapeutic delivery systems, and evolving regulatory frameworks. These trends are expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, leading to improved patient monitoring, more precise treatment adjustments, and overall market expansion.

The Indian market features a blend of multinational corporations and domestic innovators in diabetes care. A multi-tiered healthcare system with diverse reimbursement pathways provides opportunities for established and emerging players. A dynamic mix of multinational leaders and emerging domestic players mark the Indian diabetes devices and therapeutics market. Recent strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are reshaping competitive dynamics, with a growing emphasis on digital integration and regulatory alignment. In the coming years, intensified competition and strategic consolidation are expected to drive innovation and enhance patient management across India.

The competitive landscape is expected to evolve with further consolidation as multinational firms expand their digital health capabilities and local entrants secure strategic alliances. Industry reports suggest emerging segmentation between providers of conventional devices and those focusing on digital innovations. Intensified competition is likely to drive product innovation and refine patient management strategies. Over the next 2-4 years, strategic collaborations and market consolidation are expected to reinforce India's competitive positioning.

Expand Adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Indian healthcare providers are incorporating continuous glucose monitoring systems into diabetes management programs across urban centers such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Pilot initiatives in multi-specialty hospitals are using CGM data to tailor treatment regimens.

Recent revisions in reimbursement policies by state health schemes and updated clinical guidelines have supported broader CGM use. Local clinical studies emphasize the value of real-time glucose data to enhance glycemic control, aligning with global MedTech advancements.

CGM adoption is expected to intensify as policy frameworks and clinical evidence mature. Enhanced monitoring will facilitate timely treatment modifications and better patient outcomes across India.

Integrate Digital Health Solutions for Remote Monitoring

Digital platforms for remote monitoring and telemedicine are being implemented in diabetes care settings in India. Regional health systems are piloting centralized dashboards to consolidate patient data and support remote consultations.

Government initiatives to expand digital health infrastructure and increase investments in healthcare IT are key enablers. Broader shifts in healthcare delivery models, including insurer support for telemedicine, have accelerated this integration.

Digital health solutions are anticipated to grow steadily, improving connectivity between patients and providers. Over the medium term, the trend is expected to intensify, resulting in more efficient clinical decision-making and diabetes management.

Advance Therapeutic Delivery Systems

Connected therapeutic devices, such as smart insulin pens and automated insulin pumps, are entering the Indian market. Clinical trials in leading hospitals evaluate these systems for their potential to improve dosing accuracy and adherence.

Technological innovation and encouraging findings from local clinical evaluations support the development of these devices. Increased research and development investments and adjustments in reimbursement approaches further drive market entry.

The adoption of connected therapeutic devices is expected to grow as clinical protocols and reimbursement models evolve. This trend may lead to more precise treatment regimens and overall improvements in diabetes management across India.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Frameworks

Indian regulatory authorities are updating approval processes and reimbursement models to better accommodate new diabetes devices and therapies. Recent guidelines from health agencies reflect efforts to streamline market access for innovative solutions.

Broader healthcare reform initiatives and cost-containment strategies are prompting these regulatory adjustments. Recent publications highlight the need for clear reimbursement pathways to support conventional and digital diabetes care.

A more defined regulatory framework is anticipated to boost market confidence and attract further investments in advanced diabetes technologies. These changes will likely intensify over the next few years, paving the way for broader market growth and improved patient access.

Key Players and New Entrants

Multinational manufacturers maintain a strong market presence through longstanding collaborations with major hospitals and clinics. These companies offer comprehensive portfolios that include both monitoring devices and therapeutic systems.

Local startups and technology firms are entering the market with digital health solutions and connected therapeutic devices tailored to Indian needs. Recent market analyses indicate that these new entrants leverage regional pilot programs and strategic collaborations to gain traction.

Review Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent publications report partnerships between established firms and domestic innovators to enhance data connectivity and device interoperability. Mergers and acquisitions over the past 12 months suggest efforts to consolidate expertise and expand product offerings in the Indian market.

These strategic activities contribute to a more integrated market landscape, fostering shared innovation and streamlined regulatory compliance. Consolidation trends align product development with the evolving needs of India's healthcare system.

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered India



