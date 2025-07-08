ROV Cameras Market Forecast 2025-2030 and Companies Analysis Report - U.S. and Norway Lead ROV Camera Demand

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ROV Camera Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ROV camera market is projected to grow from USD 110 million-180 million in 2024 with an expected CAGR of 6.5%-8.5% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is mainly due to the rising demands for offshore exploration and the development of subsea infrastructure.

North America is expected to grow at 6%-8%, spearheaded by the United States with a focus on HD imaging for offshore oil and defense. Europe's growth is anticipated at 6.5%-8.5%, led by Norway's demand for subsea maintenance. Asia Pacific, led by China, could see growth rates of 7%-9% due to marine investments and demand for cost-effective solutions. The Rest of the World may experience a 5.5%-7.5% growth rate, driven by Australia's energy projects and exploration initiatives.

Application Analysis

The market for Light Duty ROVs is growing at 6%-8%, promoting research and inspection with a trend toward compact design. Heavy Duty ROVs experience a 7%-9% growth rate, aiding industrial operations with an emphasis on durability and resolution.

Key Market Players

ROVSCO (Aberdeen, UK): Provides rugged subsea cameras.

Reach Robotics (Sydney, Australia): Offers advanced ROV imaging solutions.

Voyis (Waterloo, Canada): Specializes in high-resolution underwater cameras.

Invocean (France): Focuses on marine exploration tools.

Active Silicon (Iver, UK): Delivers precision imaging systems.

Blue Robotics (Torrance, USA): Offers affordable ROV cameras.

Acteon Group Operations (Norwich, UK): Supports offshore energy imaging.

STR (Aberdeen, UK): Provides subsea inspection solutions.

DWTEK (Taichung, Taiwan): Focuses on durable underwater cameras.

DeepWater Exploration (USA): Targets deep-sea imaging.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The threat of new entrants is moderate due to technical expertise requirements, though niche markets are accessible.

The threat of substitutes is low given the unique capabilities required underwater.

Buyer power is moderate, balancing quality demand and cost pressures.

Supplier power is low, with readily available optical components.

Competitive rivalry is high, with competition centered on innovation in resolution and durability.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Growth in offshore energy boosts ROV camera demand.

Expansion of marine research broadens application scope.

Technological advancements improve imaging capabilities.

Challenges

High costs constrain widespread adoption.

Harsh underwater conditions test equipment durability.

Regulatory compliance is inconsistent across regions.

Merger and Acquisition News

Imenco acquired Gardner Technologies (July 2024), expanding its US presence and enhancing camera offerings.

Chouest Group acquired Kystdesign (August 2024), strengthening subsea platforms and increasing ROV camera demand.

A US contractor purchased a Norwegian ROV manufacturer (September 2024), enhancing camera integration capabilities.

BlueHalo acquired VideoRay (October 2024), adding maritime technology to drive defense applications.

Growth Trend Analysis

The market is consolidating through 2024 acquisitions, enhancing ROV camera capabilities and fueling a 6.5%-8.5% CAGR through 2030, driven by growth in subsea exploration and defense needs.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 ROV Camera Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of ROV Camera by Region

8.2 Import of ROV Camera by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast ROV Camera Market in North America (2020-2030)

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast ROV Camera Market in South America (2020-2030)

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast ROV Camera Market in Asia-Pacific (2020-2030)

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast ROV Camera Market in Europe (2020-2030)

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast ROV Camera Market in MEA (2020-2030)

Chapter 14 Summary For Global ROV Camera Market (2020-2025)

Chapter 15 Global ROV Camera Market Forecast (2025-2030)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

