iPronics Collaborates with Ansys to bring reliability to AI Infrastructure and Data Centers

iPronics and Ansys announce a collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation photonic integrated circuits (PICs).

The joint work enhances Ansys' role in the growing photonics sector and reinforces iPronics’ commitment to scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure.

VALENCIA, Spain, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a pioneer in software-defined photonics, today announced a collaboration with Ansys, a global leader in engineering simulation. The collaboration merges iPronics’ cutting-edge design of fabrication-tolerant photonic components with Ansys’ powerful multiphysics simulation tools to advance the development of high-performance optical technologies for AI and cloud data centers.

iPronics integrates Ansys solutions across its core development workflow — from optical layout to packaging and thermal simulations — enabling robust, full-stack design and validation of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that perform reliably despite fabrication variability. These resilient components are foundational for energy-efficient, low-latency future data center interconnects essential to AI workloads.

“The scale and traffic demands of modern data centers require greater reliability through innovative networking architectures, systems, and components,” said Daniel Pérez López, co-founder and CTO of iPronics. “As data center outages increasingly impact end applications, technologies like optical circuit switching are emerging as essential to next-generation AI infrastructure. At iPronics, we develop reliable, cost-effective photonic chip switching solutions. Our work with Ansys accelerates our development cycles and enhances system reliability, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge high circuit density optical engines optimized for AI workloads — from optical cores to electronics and thermal packaging.”

Through the collaboration, Ansys expands its reach into the rapidly evolving photonics industry by supporting a real-world, production-grade customer use case.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with iPronics to drive innovation in optical networking,” said Sanjay Gangadhara, senior program director at Ansys. “Their work in reconfigurable, high-performance photonics highlights the power of Ansys simulation technologies. Together, we’re helping shape the infrastructure that will support tomorrow’s AI workloads with extended reliability and performance.”

As AI models grow in complexity and demand higher data throughput, traditional electronic interconnects are increasingly strained by latency, power, and scalability limitations. iPronics’ silicon photonics approach, supported by Ansys simulation, offers a new path forward — delivering programmable, fabrication-tolerant components that scale efficiently across hyperscale deployments.

About iPronics

iPronics, Programmable Photonics, Spain, has pioneered the field of software-defined photonics. The company presents the first optical circuit switch able to offer low latency, low cost, and low power to accelerate optical transformation of AI cluster communications and future-proofing data center infrastructure. For more information, visit www.ipronics.com or contact press@ipronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3c84d2c-964d-4351-b85a-db8b9a4501e6