Analysis of 140 Top Betting & Gaming Companies in the Nordics: Market Shares, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordic Betting & Gaming - Industry Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Betting & Gaming (Nordic) report provides a detailed overview of the market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 140 companies, including 25Syv A/S, Bell Maritime Gaming AB and Boraas Bingo AB.



The analysis conducted in the Betting & Gaming (Nordic) report is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

The analysis is the most definitive and accurate study of the Betting & Gaming (Nordic) sector.



The report is split into two sections and uses both a written and graphical analysis - analysing the 140 largest Betting & Gaming (Nordic) companies.



The Betting & Gaming (Nordic) report contains the most-up-to-date financial data and the publisher applies these figures to create their unique and authoritative analysis.



Indeed, the first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example Sentrum Bingo As has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example Teknobingo Krageroe As is among the fastest growing.

Profit Analysis: Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

Market Size: Based on the largest 140 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure.

Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Betting & Gaming (Nordic) industry.



Each business is analysed using the publisher's unequivocal model and culminates in the production of The Publisher's Chart. The Publisher's Model uses a series of charts to graphically analyse an individual company and measure its ability to achieve sales growth while maintaining financial strength.



The Publisher's Chart is a quick and dependable method of analysing a company's financial well-being. It's simple to understand: a rising line is good news and a falling line is bad news.



Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:

Strong or heading for failure

Utilising their investments

Becoming burdened by debt

Getting the most from their resources

The analysis also provides you with full business name and address, name and ages of directors and registration address.



