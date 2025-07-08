Nissin Foods, Thai President Foods, and VIFON Lead the Instant Rice Noodle Market 2025: Intense Competition Limiting Margins

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Rice Noodle Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global instant rice noodle market is estimated at USD 2.5 to 3.7 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by convenience food trends.
Available as cup/bowl and packet types, the market emphasizes affordability, variety, and consumer convenience, driven by demand for fast meals and growing Asian cuisine popularity. It serves industries seeking shelf-stable food solutions, reflecting a sector shaped by urbanization and changing lifestyles. Key drivers include rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, e-commerce growth, and flavor innovation.
Regional Analysis
- North America: Holds 15-20% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Growth is driven by online sales, with the United States leading in e-commerce and Canada focusing on supermarkets.
- Europe: Accounts for 10-15% market share, with a growth rate of 4-5%. Demand from the UK and Germany supports stability, driven by Asian food trends.
- Asia Pacific: Represents 60-65% market share, with a growth rate of 7-8%. China and Thailand drive growth with traditional consumption and production scale.
- Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 6-7%, with Brazil leading due to convenience food adoption.
Trends in Asia Pacific focus on variety, while North America emphasizes online channels.
Application Analysis
Supermarkets/hypermarkets grow at 5-6%, driven by mass retail, with trends toward bulk offerings and premium brands. Convenience stores grow at 6-7%, fueled by on-the-go demand, with trends toward single-serve options. Online stores grow at 7-8%, supporting e-commerce, with trends toward subscription models. Others, like foodservice, grow at 4-5%, with niche demand for instant meal solutions.
Product Type Analysis
Cup/bowl instant rice noodles grow at 6-7%, favored for portability, with trends toward premium flavors and packaging. Packet instant rice noodles grow at 5-6%, driven by affordability, with trends toward bulk packs for home use.
Key Market Players
- Nissin Foods: Nissin offers instant rice noodles for global markets. Known for its innovative flavors, it serves convenience-focused consumers.
- Thai President Foods: Thai President provides noodles for regional use. It excels in authentic Thai flavors for Asia.
- VIFON: VIFON supplies noodles for export markets. It focuses on quality, affordable products for Vietnam.
- ITC Food: ITC offers noodles for India. Known for its diverse offerings, it serves growing demand.
- McCormick & Company: McCormick provides flavored noodles. It excels in premium seasoning solutions globally.
These companies compete on taste, convenience, and cost, driving the market through innovation.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
The threat of new entrants is high due to low barriers. Substitutes are high, with other instant foods competing. Buyer power is high, with price-sensitive consumers. Supplier power is moderate due to rice availability. Rivalry is intense, pushing flavor and packaging innovation.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
- Opportunities
- Rising e-commerce boosting online sales
- Flavor innovation expanding consumer base
- Growth in emerging convenience food markets
- Challenges
- Intense competition limiting margins
- Health concerns over processed foods
- Supply chain disruptions affecting production
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Instant Rice Noodle Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Instant Rice Noodle by Region
8.2 Import of Instant Rice Noodle by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
9.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
10.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
11.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
12.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
13.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Instant Rice Noodle Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size
14.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Instant Rice Noodle Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size Forecast
15.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Nissin Foods
16.2 Thai President Foods
16.3 Thai Preserved Food Factory
16.4 VIFON
16.5 ITC Food
16.6 Simply Food
16.7 McCormick & Company
16.8 Tasty Nibbles
16.9 Yung Shen Rice Noodles
16.10 Old Pot Rice Noodles
16.11 Chi Tai Foods Industrial
16.12 Chewy International Food
16.13 Sichuan Baijia Akuan Food Industrial
16.14 Liuzhou Dehua Food
16.15 No.Wang
16.16 Beijing Baman
