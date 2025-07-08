Nissin Foods, Thai President Foods, and VIFON Lead the Instant Rice Noodle Market 2025: Intense Competition Limiting Margins

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Rice Noodle Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global instant rice noodle market is estimated at USD 2.5 to 3.7 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2025 to 2030, fueled by convenience food trends.

Available as cup/bowl and packet types, the market emphasizes affordability, variety, and consumer convenience, driven by demand for fast meals and growing Asian cuisine popularity. It serves industries seeking shelf-stable food solutions, reflecting a sector shaped by urbanization and changing lifestyles. Key drivers include rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, e-commerce growth, and flavor innovation.



Regional Analysis

North America: Holds 15-20% market share, with a growth rate of 5-6%. Growth is driven by online sales, with the United States leading in e-commerce and Canada focusing on supermarkets.

Europe: Accounts for 10-15% market share, with a growth rate of 4-5%. Demand from the UK and Germany supports stability, driven by Asian food trends.

Asia Pacific: Represents 60-65% market share, with a growth rate of 7-8%. China and Thailand drive growth with traditional consumption and production scale.

Rest of the World: Holds 10-15% market share, growing at 6-7%, with Brazil leading due to convenience food adoption.

Trends in Asia Pacific focus on variety, while North America emphasizes online channels.



Application Analysis



Supermarkets/hypermarkets grow at 5-6%, driven by mass retail, with trends toward bulk offerings and premium brands. Convenience stores grow at 6-7%, fueled by on-the-go demand, with trends toward single-serve options. Online stores grow at 7-8%, supporting e-commerce, with trends toward subscription models. Others, like foodservice, grow at 4-5%, with niche demand for instant meal solutions.



Product Type Analysis



Cup/bowl instant rice noodles grow at 6-7%, favored for portability, with trends toward premium flavors and packaging. Packet instant rice noodles grow at 5-6%, driven by affordability, with trends toward bulk packs for home use.



Key Market Players

Nissin Foods: Nissin offers instant rice noodles for global markets. Known for its innovative flavors, it serves convenience-focused consumers.

Thai President Foods: Thai President provides noodles for regional use. It excels in authentic Thai flavors for Asia.

VIFON: VIFON supplies noodles for export markets. It focuses on quality, affordable products for Vietnam.

ITC Food: ITC offers noodles for India. Known for its diverse offerings, it serves growing demand.

McCormick & Company: McCormick provides flavored noodles. It excels in premium seasoning solutions globally.

These companies compete on taste, convenience, and cost, driving the market through innovation.



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



The threat of new entrants is high due to low barriers. Substitutes are high, with other instant foods competing. Buyer power is high, with price-sensitive consumers. Supplier power is moderate due to rice availability. Rivalry is intense, pushing flavor and packaging innovation.



Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities Rising e-commerce boosting online sales Flavor innovation expanding consumer base Growth in emerging convenience food markets

Challenges Intense competition limiting margins Health concerns over processed foods Supply chain disruptions affecting production



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Instant Rice Noodle Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Instant Rice Noodle by Region

8.2 Import of Instant Rice Noodle by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

9.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

10.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

11.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

12.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Instant Rice Noodle Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

13.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Instant Rice Noodle Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size

14.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Instant Rice Noodle Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Instant Rice Noodle Market Size Forecast

15.2 Instant Rice Noodle Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Nissin Foods

16.2 Thai President Foods

16.3 Thai Preserved Food Factory

16.4 VIFON

16.5 ITC Food

16.6 Simply Food

16.7 McCormick & Company

16.8 Tasty Nibbles

16.9 Yung Shen Rice Noodles

16.10 Old Pot Rice Noodles

16.11 Chi Tai Foods Industrial

16.12 Chewy International Food

16.13 Sichuan Baijia Akuan Food Industrial

16.14 Liuzhou Dehua Food

16.15 No.Wang

16.16 Beijing Baman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2i6pw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.