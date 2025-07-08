Monexis Expands Global Reach with Advanced Multi-Access Trading Platform Tailored for All Levels

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As retail and professional traders seek smarter, more personalized tools in today’s dynamic financial markets, Monexis has emerged as a powerful ally—offering a next-generation, multi-access trading platform designed to meet the needs of global investors. Combining real-time data, AI-powered insights, and educational support, Monexis is redefining digital trading through personalized strategies, transparent operations, and user-friendly technology across more than 20 countries.





With a focus on customized strategies, educational empowerment, and cutting-edge technology, Monexis is redefining what it means to support traders at every level. Headquartered in New York and serving clients in over 20 countries, the company continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining a sharp focus on individual investor success.

A Tailored Approach to Trading Success

Monexis distinguishes itself through personalized trading strategies tailored to each client’s financial goals, experience level, and risk profile. Whether a trader is seeking long-term portfolio growth, short-term gains, or diversification through cryptocurrency, Monexis works closely with them to design strategies that are both practical and performance-driven.

This individual approach ensures that every user has a clear path to follow, one that is based on logic, market data, and their own financial objectives.

Technology Meets Simplicity on the Monexis Platform

At the heart of Monexis's offering is its intuitive and feature-rich trading platform, where technology meets investment insight. The platform is equipped with:

Real-time market data

Advanced charting and analytical tools

Integrated portfolio management

Smart strategy builders

Users can easily monitor their trading activity, analyze performance, and execute trades efficiently. The seamless interface is designed for both beginners and experienced traders, minimizing complexity while maximizing functionality.

The platform also incorporates customized insights and personalized dashboards, giving traders a competitive edge in fast-moving markets.

Education and Support as Strategic Tools

Monexis recognizes that knowledge is a powerful asset in trading. That’s why it offers a comprehensive educational ecosystem to help traders build confidence and sharpen their decision-making.

The resource library includes:

Text lessons for beginners and advanced traders

On-demand video tutorials (VODs)

Cryptocurrency fundamentals and strategies

Guides on fundamental and technical analysis

Tools for trend identification, risk management, and market prediction



These resources are supported by 24/5 technical support and access to real-time market signals, ensuring traders are never left without guidance when they need it most.

Whether you're navigating your first trade or refining an advanced investment strategy, Monexis ensures that education and support are always within reach.

Globally Connected and Regionally Aware

Monexis operates in a growing list of countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including the United States, India, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. This global reach allows the company to deliver culturally and regionally tailored insights while maintaining access to up-to-date international financial news, events, and policy updates.

Users benefit from detailed market reports, trend analysis, and coverage of global economic movements, all aimed at helping them make informed, timely decisions.

Account Types Designed for Every Trader

Monexis understands that traders have different needs and investment capacities. To accommodate this, the platform offers four distinct account tiers, each with its own features and benefits:

Basic Account (€250 minimum)

24/5 tech support

48-hour withdrawal time

Ideal for beginners looking to explore trading



Standard Account (€2,500 minimum)

24-hour withdrawals

1:100 leverage

Bonuses up to 50%

Signals and basic consultations

VIP Account (€10,000 minimum)

12-hour withdrawals

1:200 leverage

Bonuses up to 100%

Enhanced signals, consultations, and insurance

Personal account manager



Prime Account (€50,000 minimum)

3-hour withdrawals

1:400 leverage

Bonuses up to 150%

Full access to all tools, training, and personal services

Each account level is structured to grow with the trader, offering increasingly valuable services and faster execution as investment levels increase.

Trusted Operations and Transparent Compliance

Monexis Inc. is legally registered and operates under the laws of the State of New York, United States. The platform adheres to strict AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols to ensure secure, transparent, and compliant operations.

All users are encouraged to review the platform’s privacy policy, client agreement, AML/KYC policy, and risk notices before opening an account.

Monexis at a Glance

Headquarters : New York, United States

: New York, United States Website : www.monexis.org

: Customer Support : +1 (800) 441‑7760

: +1 (800) 441‑7760 Email : support@monexis.org

: Global Reach : Clients in over 20 countries

: Clients in over 20 countries Platform Features : Real-time data, technical tools, personalized dashboards

: Real-time data, technical tools, personalized dashboards Education Resources : VODs, guides, analysis tools, calculators, news

: VODs, guides, analysis tools, calculators, news Support : 24/5 tech assistance and multilingual customer service

: 24/5 tech assistance and multilingual customer service Compliance: Full adherence to U.S. regulations, AML/KYC policies



Conclusion

Monexis brings together the essential pillars of modern trading: personalized strategy, technological excellence, continuous education, and global insight. With a flexible account structure, round-the-clock support, and a platform designed to empower users of all levels, Monexis positions itself as a reliable and forward-focused trading solution for the global investor community.

To learn more or to get started, visit www.monexis.org .

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Monexis. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c7f295b-3cdc-4f79-a007-b281fe2e86d5