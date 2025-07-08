Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Global Market Investment Opportunity Report 2025 | Demographic Shifts Fuel Expansion, Strategic Collaborations Reshape Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetes market is expected to grow by 9.0% on annual basis to reach US$97.89 billion in 2025. The diabetes market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 89.81 billion to approximately USD 142.40 billion.









This global report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the diabetes industry Global, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of diabetes market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The market comprises long-established multinational companies and emerging players from regional digital health sectors. Recent reports illustrate a diverse product landscape shaped by varying clinical requirements and economic conditions across global markets. A dynamic interplay between established multinational entities and new market entrants characterizes the global market for diabetes devices and therapeutics. Strategic collaborations and consolidation trends are expected to refine competitive positioning, with established and emerging players adapting to regulatory and market conditions over the next 2-4 years.



Global diabetes devices and therapeutics markets are evolving due to rising disease prevalence, the rapid integration of digital health solutions, and progressive regulatory reforms. Over the next 2-4 years, these trends are anticipated to intensify, fostering improved clinical management and broadening market access on a global scale.

Analyze Increasing Global Diabetes Prevalence and Demographic Shifts

Recent studies indicate that diabetes prevalence is rising across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. Data from global health agencies show that changing demographics - such as aging populations and urbanization - contribute to higher incidence rates.

Shifts in population structure and lifestyle factors drive the need for enhanced monitoring and management solutions. Broader healthcare trends, including preventive care initiatives and insurance reforms, support increased accessibility to diabetes devices and therapies.

The demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is expected to grow steadily as healthcare systems adapt to these demographic changes. This trend is projected to intensify, leading to broader market penetration of diabetes management tools globally.

Evaluate Advancing Digital Integration and Remote Monitoring Solutions

Recent publications highlight a marked shift toward digital health solutions, including the expanded use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and remote patient management tools. Global examples show pilot programs and integrated care models that combine traditional therapies with digital monitoring.

Technological innovations in data analytics and connectivity, paired with healthcare system adaptations post-pandemic, are central to this trend. Investments from the public and private sectors in digital infrastructure facilitate the adoption of connected devices.

Digital integration is expected to further embed in routine clinical practice, improving real-time disease management. The trend will likely intensify, with expanded global adoption of remote monitoring technologies supporting more precise therapeutic interventions.

Review Regulatory Reforms and Evolving Reimbursement Models

Recent regulatory updates from key authorities - such as the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and emerging-market counterparts - redefine market entry requirements. Changes in reimbursement policies are providing clearer pathways for market access to new diabetes devices and therapies.

Efforts to control healthcare expenditures and shift toward value-based care models drive these regulatory and reimbursement reforms. Collaboration between regulators, insurers, and industry stakeholders supports a more transparent and streamlined approval process.

Clarity in regulatory guidelines and enhanced reimbursement mechanisms are expected to foster steady market growth. This trend will likely continue, resulting in more predictable product launches and accelerated adoption of new technologies worldwide.

Key Players and Emerging Entrants

Multinational corporations maintain significant market shares through sustained research and development, ensuring compliance with diverse regulatory environments.

Recent publications note that startups and regional manufacturers are entering the market, often focusing on niche or cost-effective solutions tailored to local needs.

The entry of technology-driven companies adds a new layer of competition, especially in remote monitoring and data analytics.

Monitor Strategic Collaborations and Consolidation Trends

Recent industry news indicates increased collaborations between device manufacturers and healthcare providers to expand integrated care solutions. Mergers and acquisitions have been reported across key markets to enhance product portfolios and extend regional reach.

The competitive landscape is expected to consolidate, with larger firms likely to integrate or partner with smaller innovators. Strategic alliances and targeted M&A activity will shape competitive dynamics, driving market evolution and reinforcing product differentiation.

United States Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)ScopeThis report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the global diabetes devices and therapeutics market 2020-2029. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

