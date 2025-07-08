The Ultra X System under PQTIC Partners with Chain Trade Exchange to Announce Successful Technical Integration: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Cryptocurrency Trading

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency trading is entering a new era of intelligence. In this wave, Chain Trade Exchange and the innovative trading system Ultra X have announced the successful technical integration, working together to create an efficient and secure trading experience for global investors. The Ultra X system reads market data and liquidity information (excluding user data) from the Chain Trade Exchange, supports real-time training, and assists investors in achieving automated trading on the Chain Trade platform. This collaboration marks an important step forward in making cryptocurrency trading smarter and more transparent.

Intelligent Upgrade of the Cryptocurrency Market

In recent years, the cryptocurrency market has experienced explosive growth. Investors' demand for efficient, secure, and intelligent trading tools has become increasingly urgent. Since its establishment in Denver, Colorado, in 2019, Chain Trade Exchange has remained at the forefront of the industry, leveraging its global influence, with services in over 180 countries and 150 million registered users, as well as the ability to support trading of over 350 cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the Ultra X system, as a cutting-edge AI trading tool, provides investors with precise market insights and trading execution capabilities through data-driven analysis and automated strategies.

In this collaboration, the Ultra X system successfully integrated with Chain Trade Exchange’s market data interface, enabling seamless access to real-time market prices and liquidity data. This technological breakthrough not only enhances Ultra X's real-time training capabilities but also offers investors powerful tools for automated trading on the Chain Trade platform, while strictly safeguarding user privacy and ensuring data security.

The Synergistic Advantages of Ultra X and Chain Trade

Chain Trade Exchange is known for its low fees, high security, and diversified services. The platform supports spot trading, wealth management products, hot and cold wallets, and utilizes multi-signature technology, cold storage solutions (protecting over 90% of assets), and independent Proof of Reserves (PoR) to ensure that user assets are fully backed on a 1:1 basis. Its professional security team monitors the system around the clock, combining strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols and working with global regulators to provide users with a transparent and trustworthy trading environment.

Ultra X System Focuses on Intelligent Trading

The Ultra X system focuses on intelligent trading by utilizing machine learning and big data analytics to process market conditions in real-time and generate efficient trading strategies. Its core features include:

Real-time Training : Using Chain Trade’s market and liquidity data (excluding user data), the system simulates real trading environments to enhance prediction and execution capabilities.



: Using Chain Trade’s market and liquidity data (excluding user data), the system simulates real trading environments to enhance prediction and execution capabilities. Automated Trading : Investors can set automated trading strategies through Ultra X on the Chain Trade platform, enabling 24/7 market participation without manual intervention.



: Investors can set automated trading strategies through Ultra X on the Chain Trade platform, enabling 24/7 market participation without manual intervention. Data Privacy: Ultra X only reads publicly available market data and strictly adheres to privacy protection standards to ensure the security of user data.

“The collaboration between Ultra X and Chain Trade is a perfect blend of technology and trust,” a Chain Trade spokesperson said. “We provide stable market data support to Ultra X, helping investors make smarter trading decisions while ensuring data security and platform compliance.”



Empowering Investors with Intelligent Trading Experience



The integration of the Ultra X system with Chain Trade brings significant benefits to users:

Precise Market Insights : Ultra X analyzes Chain Trade’s market and liquidity data in real-time, offering instant trend predictions that help investors seize market opportunities.



: Ultra X analyzes Chain Trade’s market and liquidity data in real-time, offering instant trend predictions that help investors seize market opportunities. Automation Efficiency : Investors can set personalized trading strategies with Ultra X, automatically executing buy and sell orders, saving time and reducing the risk of emotional trading.



: Investors can set personalized trading strategies with Ultra X, automatically executing buy and sell orders, saving time and reducing the risk of emotional trading. Security and Transparency : Ultra X does not access user data and, combined with Chain Trade’s op-tier security measures and proof of reserves, ensures a secure and trustworthy trading process.



: Ultra X does not access user data and, combined with Chain Trade’s op-tier security measures and proof of reserves, ensures a secure and trustworthy trading process. Flexible Applications: Whether beginners or professional traders, Ultra X’s intuitive interface and Chain Trade’s diverse trading pairs (350+ cryptocurrencies) complement each other, meeting various needs.

An early Ultra X user shared: “Using Ultra X on Chain Trade has made my trading more efficient. The automated trading feature helps me seize market opportunities, and Chain Trade’s security makes me feel completely safe.”



Dual Assurance of Compliance and Security



Chain Trade Exchange places a high priority on compliance, following strict AML protocols for user identity verification and risk assessment, and uses a real-time trade monitoring system to detect suspicious activities. The platform regularly submits suspicious transaction reports to regulators and cooperates with international law enforcement agencies to ensure global legal and regulatory compliance. The Ultra X system also ensures data privacy, only processing publicly available market data, seamlessly integrating with Chain Trade’s compliance framework to offer users dual trust guarantees.



“We are committed to building a safe and transparent trading ecosystem,” the Ultra X team stated. “Our partnership with Chain Trade allows us to focus on technological innovation while relying on their leading compliance and security standards.”





Pioneering the Future of Cryptocurrency Trading



The collaboration between Ultra X and Chain Trade has not only enhanced trading efficiency but also set a benchmark for the intelligent development of the cryptocurrency industry. In the future, both parties plan to deepen their integration and explore the fusion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-driven trading, offering investors more innovative tools. Chain Trade will also continue to expand its services by launching an NFT trading market and enterprise-level blockchain solutions to solidify its global leadership.



Join Ultra X and Chain Trade, Embrace the Era of Intelligent Trading



For investors seeking to stand out in the cryptocurrency market, the combination of Ultra X and Chain Trade offers unparalleled opportunities. Contact support@CTANTE.com or visit the official Chain Trade website to experience the intelligent trading features of the Ultra X system and embark on your digital wealth journey.



About Chain Trade Exchange



Chain Trade Exchange was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. It serves over 180 countries, with 150 million users, and supports more than 350 cryptocurrencies. As a leading global digital asset platform, Chain Trade provides trading, wallet, and blockchain consulting services, dedicated to driving the development of the digital economy.



About Ultra X System



Ultra X is an AI-driven trading system focused on market analysis and automated trading. By partnering with leading trading platforms, Ultra X provides investors with efficient, transparent trading solutions without directly handling user data.



Official Website: https://pqtic.com/

Contact Name: Jim Williams

Corporate Email: service@pqtic.com



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the PQTIC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

