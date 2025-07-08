BrandBucket Acquires Novanym to Expand Discovery and Visibility of Brandable Domains

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandBucket Inc. ( brandbucket.com ), a curated marketplace for domain names, today announced the acquisition of Novanym ( novanym.com ), a platform known for creative, ready-to-use business names and logos. The move accelerates BrandBucket’s strategy of presenting high-potential domains to more founders at the earliest stages of company formation while expanding its global network that drives traffic and sales for its sellers.

This is BrandBucket’s second acquisition in the brandable domain space, following the integration of Brandroot in 2019, and underscores its continued investment in expanding the reach and discoverability of unique, premium .com names. Novanym will be part of the broader BrandBucket Network, which comprises several startup-related websites, partner marketplaces, and affiliated business services. The BrandBucket Network is available to all domain names exclusively listed by domain investors on the BrandBucket marketplace.

Margot Bushnaq, CEO & Co-Founder of BrandBucket, said:

“Our mission is simple: get great names in front of as many early-stage entrepreneurs as possible. Novanym adds strong search-engine visibility, a loyal base of repeat buyers, and proven authority in ‘invented’ or non-keyword domains – names that traditional keyword marketplaces often miss. By bringing Novanym into our ecosystem, we’re expanding how, where, and by whom brandable domains are discovered, creating more opportunities for our sellers and richer choices for founders.”

Novanym’s expertise in inventive naming complements BrandBucket’s broader initiative to surface brand-ready domains that break out of keyword constraints. Leveraging Novanym’s existing search engine authority will boost visibility of the BrandBucket domain name inventory and make it easier for buyers worldwide to find distinctive, memorable names.

Dave Clark & Vince Bridgman, Co-Founders of Novanym, added:

“We’ve spent years building a trusted home for unique, visually packaged names. Joining forces with BrandBucket extends that vision onto a larger stage—benefiting both the entrepreneurs we serve and extending the opportunity to sellers whose names deserve greater exposure.”

The integration immediately widens BrandBucket’s funnel of inbound traffic and enhances the discoverability of domains, ultimately providing entrepreneurs with faster and clearer paths to the perfect brand name.

About BrandBucket Inc.

Founded in 2005 and launched as a marketplace in 2007, BrandBucket is the only fully-curated marketplace for brandable .com domain names. Every name is carefully selected for its potential to become a strong, memorable brand, and is accompanied by a professionally designed logo and fair, upfront pricing. By combining creativity with structure, BrandBucket has helped thousands of startups bypass the traditional naming struggle and launch faster with confidence. With over 14,000 domains sold and more than $64 million in transactions, BrandBucket continues to grow a global network of buyers and sellers while expanding the visibility and discoverability of high-quality, brand-ready domain names.

About Novanym

Novanym is a premium domain name aftermarket website offering a curated catalog of unique and evocative business names with professionally designed logos. Renowned for its creative presentations and high customer return rate, Novanym has helped entrepreneurs worldwide launch memorable, visually cohesive brands.