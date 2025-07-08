New AI model for researchers can make complex research 30% faster: GreyB launched Slate Prism Model

Florida, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate, a leading innovation discovery platform developed by GreyB, has announced the launch of “Prism", a new structured research module to solve complex, constraint-based R&D challenges. Slate Prism breaks down your query, scans thousands of patents and papers, and delivers evidence-backed insights on what works, what doesn’t, and why. It goes beyond simple search results to deliver in-depth analysis of solutions.

In today’s research landscape overwhelmed by information overload, Slate Prism empowers users to cut through the noise and quickly grasp the core of any subject. It is designed to support researchers working on technical problems that involve multiple interdependent constraints, such as improving product performance without compromising regulatory compliance or reducing costs while preserving core functionality.

“In research and development, the most critical questions are often not binary. They involve trade-offs across efficacy, safety, stability, or compatibility,” said Anmol Saini, Head of the Product at GreyB. “Slate Prism is created to support deep, multi-constraint reasoning that researchers perform. It's like having a team of expert researchers at your fingertips, capable of synthesizing complex topics into clear, actionable insights, saving users invaluable time and effort.”

Traditional methods force researchers to break down complex questions into isolated sub-queries, run multiple individual searches, and manually compare findings to find overlaps over extended periods. Even existing AI tools struggle with handling full, multi-layered questions, pushing researchers to simplify their approach. Slate Prism reduces the need for manual cross-referencing by allowing users to explore layered, constraint-heavy queries in one go.







Key capabilities of Slate Prism include:

Targeted Search: It breaks down complex technical research questions into structured components based on constraints.

Evidence Gathering: Retrieves and integrates insights from a multitude of sources, including patents, research papers, and technical documents.

Contextual Analysis: Slate Prism analyzes the relationships between different constraints of the query, providing solutions from both supporting and contrasting studies, which helps in identifying trade-offs, edge cases, and knowledge gaps.

Comprehensive Synthesis: It provides evidence-backed solutions, explaining their context and providing researchers a clearer understanding to support decision-making.

Source Citation: All generated insights are meticulously linked back to their original studies for further exploration, ensuring transparency and reliability.

Dynamic Exploration: Enables researchers to delve deeper into specific solutions and explore related technical literature in more detail with ease.

In initial exclusive testing with the first few clients across industries such as cosmetics, F&B, packaging, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and healthcare, Slate Prism demonstrated significant time-saving and accuracy improvements. Early users reported a 30% reduction in the time required to make key decisions, while 45% of respondents noted an increase in decision-making accuracy when utilizing the platform.

As the demand for innovative, AI-powered solutions in R&D grows, Slate leads the way in tackling the emerging challenges faced by researchers. By focusing on multi-constraint reasoning, Slate Prism is aligning with the increasing reliance on AI to solve the toughest challenges in R&D.

With the addition of Prism, Slate continues its focus on supporting research workflows that require not only access to information but also tools that assist in interpretation and decision-making.

Slate is offering an exclusive 14-day free trial of Prism. To start your trial, visit https://slate.greyb.com/trial/

About Slate

Slate is an innovation discovery platform designed for R&D and innovation teams. It enables faster technology discovery, competitive intelligence, and decision support with advanced AI capabilities for complex problem-solving and in-depth analysis. From R&D labs to boardrooms, Slate empowers teams to find what’s out there and validate it quickly.