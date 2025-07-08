Europe Elevator & Escalator Market Growth Forecast Report 2025-2030 | AI Integration to Fuel Opportunities, Infrastructure and Tourism Developments Boosting Demand

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Elevator & Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Elevator & Escalator Market was sized at 140,375 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 164,037 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.63%

The European elevator market is projected to reach an installed base of 7.7 million units by 2030, with the residential sector leading in 2024 despite low purchasing power caused by high interest rates. A recovery is expected in 2025, driven by government investment in construction. The machine roomless traction segment held the largest market share due to its popularity. The Europe escalator market is expected to reach 169.2 thousand units by 2030, with the commercial sector dominating in 2024 owing to increasing retail projects. The parallel escalators segment led the market due to ongoing commercial construction.

KONE, Schindler, TK Elevators, OTIS, and Mitsubishi Electric are the top five vendors in the Europe elevator and escalator market.Other prominent players in the Europe elevator and escalator market are Fujitec Co., Ltd, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Titan New Lifts, Kohler Elevator Gmbh, Kleemann, Alimak, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Gmv Lifts, Cibes Lift Group, Doppler Lifts, Ascensores Excelsior, Ascensores Carbonell, and others. These leading players continuously innovate to provide state-of-the-art technology, ensuring safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The modernization market is projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2030. A Housing Europe initiative aims to renovate 4 million affordable homes by 2030, targeting emission cuts, lower energy use, and significant cost savings for residents, further supporting market growth.

Infrastructure and tourism developments are also boosting demand. In April 2025, the EU announced a 22,000 km high-speed rail plan connecting 39 stations across Europe, while the UK government unveiled a new Universal theme park, featuring a hotel and entertainment complex on a 476-acre site.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expected to Create Opportunities in the Europe Elevator and Escalator Market

The integration of AI in elevators and escalators reflects a growing trend in the modernization of urban infrastructure in the Europe elevator and escalator market. AI-driven solutions enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience in public and private transportation systems.

In August 2024, Otis launched its Gen3 digitally connected elevator, focusing on enhancing vertical transportation through advanced digitization and connectivity.

In addition to this development, Schindler's Robotic Installation System for Elevators (Schindler R.I.S.E) is being deployed in the European markets.

Ensuring Accessibility For the Disabled and Aged Population Mandates Installation of Elevators

As the working-age population declines, more seniors will need to live independently for longer periods, increasing the necessity for accessible housing solutions.

In Germany, the population aged 80 and over is projected to increase from the current 6 million to between 8 and 10 million by 2050.

Likewise, in Spain, elderly residents frequently experience mobility issues because of old building infrastructure that does not have basic facilities such as elevators.

The Spanish National Accessibility Plan 2018-2026 further reinforces the societal obligation to support mobility needs, with about 9% of the population living with disabilities, according to IMSERSO.

Increased Public Infrastructure Expenditure Across Europe

Europe is currently experiencing a surge in demand for escalators and elevators, driven by a boom in infrastructure investment across the region, which supports the Europe elevator and escalator market growth.

Germany, in March 2025, launched a USD 567.5 billion infrastructure fund to be spent on stimulating vital sectors of transport, health, education, and energy.

Spain is also experiencing a strong infrastructure resurgence. The European Investment Bank's commitment of more than USD 51 billion in 2025, majorly directed toward railway projects, will upgrade transit facilities and related structures, driving vertical transportation equipment demand in new as well as rehabilitated stations.

Rising Investments in the Housing Market and Price Stabilization Across European Countries

The German government in April 2025 pledged a comprehensive program to speed up house building, including high-rises on the Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin.

The U.K. aims to provide 1.3 million new properties between 2029-2030, seeking to increase affordable housing stock.

France has also initiated several measures to boost real estate activity, including tax-free transfer of funds from funds to housing schemes and increased use of zero-interest loans for new and old houses.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Housing Crisis in European Countries

As of 2024, European Union housing prices have increased by 47% and rents by 18% since 2010, exceeding the rate of inflation. The continuous increase in prices is making it difficult to develop new residential projects.

In France, the crisis is at its worst. In April 2025, the French Housing Foundation issued a warning that the situation was deteriorating, with 4 million homeless or in poor-quality housing. The homeless population jumped to 350,000 in 2024, more than double the number in 2012.

The UK is also grappling with the crisis, with house prices rising at twice the rate of wages over the past two decades.

Skilled Labor Shortage Across Europe

In March 2025, the European Union reported shortages in 42 professions, with construction, transport, and healthcare sectors most affected. This is compounded by demographic issues, with the EU set to lose approximately 1 million workers each year until 2050 because of aging populations and falling birth rates.

Major markets like Germany are already being impacted by the strain of the labor shortage, with around 1.34 million job vacancies being reported in 2024 and severe shortages in more than 70 professions as of March 2025.

IMPACT OF TARIFF

In April 2025, the U.S. administration implemented a high baseline tariff, introducing a 10% tax on goods from all countries, which was effective from April 5, 2025. Additionally, higher reciprocal tariffs were imposed on specific trading partners, including the European Union, which was effective from April 9, 2025.

For the EU, the reciprocal tariff rate was set at 20%, reflecting the U.S. administration's intent to address perceived trade asymmetries and a significant goods trade deficit, which reached USD 235.6 billion with the EU in 2024.

The U.S. government, on 9th April 2025, announced a temporary pause in tariff hikes, but the situation remains uncertain after 90 days, with a 10% minimum tariff in effect.

This trade tension significantly impacts the manufacturer of the Europe elevator and escalator market, which imports motor parts, lumber, steel & aluminum, and other raw materials from the US.

The EU also suspended its retaliatory 25% tariffs on US goods for 90 days after the US government announced a tariff pause.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What will be the growth rate of the Europe elevator and escalator market?

How big is the Europe elevator and escalator market?

What is the number of installed bases in the Europe elevator and escalator market in 2024?

What are the key Europe elevator and escalator market players?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 140375 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 164037 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Europe

