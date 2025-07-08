Neutral Atom Quantum Computers Market Research 2025 | Chip and Component Makers Find Opportunities, Prominent Firms Include AMD, Hamamatsu, NanoQT, Nu Quantum, QBlox and Toptica

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Neutral Atom Quantum Computers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, "Markets for Neutral Atom Quantum Computers" analyzes the product/market strategies of the leading neutral atom quantum computer vendors worldwide. These include Atom Computing, Atom Quantum Labs, Infleqtion, M Squared, OpenQuantum, Pasqal, PlanQC, and QuERA. But we also dig into the opportunities that the chip and component makers have been finding in neutral atom machines. Prominent firms in the chip/component segment include AMD, Hamamatsu, NanoQT, Nu Quantum, QBlox and Toptica.

Neutral Atom Quantum Computers are emerging as "workhorse" quantum computers that are both a challenge to the dominant superconducting quantum computing paradigm and a path forward to even more advanced machines. The research believes that in 2025, only eight neutral atom machines will be shipped but this number will grow to more than 7,310 neutral atom machines by 2035.

This report also analyzes the key technological trends that are spurring the success of neutral atom quantum computers. These include the use of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) to improve size, weight, and power consumption; novel materials platforms that can best support neutral atom machines; and the transition of neutral atom machines from large government and research facilities usage to HPC and the data center. What really matters for neutral atom quantum computers is that $/Qubit continues to be attractive.

The Research notes that neutral atom technology is portrayed increasingly positively in the quantum trade press. For now, Amazon Braket and Azure Quantum are the only public ways to access a neutral atom quantum computer

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Neutral Atom Technology and Products

1.1 Evolution of Technology

1.1.1 Atoms Used

1.1.2 Neutral Atoms Viewed Increasingly Positively

1.1.3 Accessibility

1.2 Neutral Atom Components

1.2.1 Atomic Control Hardware and Readout Components

1.2.2 Photonic and Photographic Components

1.2.3 Cryostats

1.3 Neutral Atom-related Software

1.3.1 Work in Research Labs



Chapter Two: Markets and Origins

2.1 Target Applications and Possible Uses

2.1.1 Distributed Quantum Computing on Neutral Atom Computers

2.1.2 Neutral Atom Computers in the Data Center

2.1.3 Other Uses for Neutral Atom Computers

2.2 Of Control and Ecosystems

2.3 Supply Structure for Neutral Atom Computers

2.4 National Questions

2.4.1 Worldwide and National Markets for Neutral Atom Computers

2.4.2 The Question of Tariffs



Chapter Three: Neutral Atom Technologies

3.1 Neutral Atom Computers

3.1.1 Atom Computing (United States)

3.1.2 Atom Quantum Labs (Slovenia)

3.1.3 Infleqtion (United States)

3.1.4 M Squared (United Kingdom)

3.1.5 OpenQuantum (United Kingdom)

3.1.6 Pasqal (France)

3.1.7 PlanQC (Germany)

3.1.8 QuEra Computing (United States)

3.2 Neutral Atom Components and Subsystems

3.2.1 AMD (United States)

3.2.2 Hamamatsu (Japan)

3.2.3 Lake Shore Cryotronics (United States)

3.2.4 MenloSystems (Germany)

3.2.5 NanoQT (Japan)

3.2.6 Nexus Photonics (United States)

3.2.7 Nu Quantum (United Kingdom)

3.2.8 OpenQuantum (Global)

3.2.9 Qblox (The Netherlands)

3.2.10 Quantum Machines (Israel)

3.2.11 Sandia National Laboratories (United States)

3.2.12 Toptica Photonics (Germany)

3.2.13 Vescent (United States)

3.3 Software

3.3.1 Agnostiq (Canada)

3.3.2 DarkStarStrix (username) (United States)

3.3.3 data cybernetics ssc GmbH (Germany)

3.3.4 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) (United States)

3.3.5 M-Labs (Hong Kong)

3.3.6 Microsoft (United States)

3.3.7 Q-CTRL (Australia)

3.3.8 QMWare (Switzerland)

3.3.9 QPerfect (France)

3.3.10 SimuQ (United States)

3.3.11 Wolfram (United States)

3.4 Platforms

3.4.1 Amazon Braket (United States)

3.4.2 qBraid (United States)

3.4.3 Strangeworks (United States)

3.5 National and International Centers

3.5.1 Department of Science and Technology (DOST) (Philippines)

3.5.2 European Center for Quantum Sciences (CESQ) (France)

3.5.3 Japan Science and Technology Agency (Japan)

3.5.4 National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) (United Kingdom)

3.5.5 Russian Quantum Center (Russia)



Chapter Four: Ten-year Forecasts of Neutral Atom Computer

4.1 Forecasting Thoughts

4.2 Forecasts, their Uses and Uncertainties

