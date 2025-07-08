Convenience Service Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - Canteen Vending Services, Aramark Refreshment Services, and 365 Retail Markets

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Service Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Convenience Service Market was valued at USD 28.20 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 42.20 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.95%.

The global convenience services market has evolved into a highly competitive and moderately fragmented landscape, shaped by a diverse mix of established service aggregators, innovative digital platforms, and nimble hyperlocal startups. This intensifying competition is fueled by rapid urbanization, shifting consumer behaviors, and an increasing demand for on-demand, contactless services across a broad range of categories, including food delivery, laundry, personal care, home repairs, and parcel management. The convenience of accessing multiple essential services quickly and efficiently has become a key driver, prompting companies to continuously innovate and diversify their offerings.

Leading players in the global convenience services market such as Canteen Vending Services, Aramark Refreshment Services, and 365 Retail Markets have strengthened their market positions by leveraging advanced technologies like AI for customer behavior analysis, optimizing their last-mile logistics, and broadening their service portfolios to meet evolving consumer expectations. Moreover, the global convenience services market is in a dynamic phase of evolution, marked by rapid growth, technological innovation, and changing consumer expectations. The competitive landscape is shaped by a diverse set of players - from industry giants with extensive resources to nimble startups with localized focus - each adopting unique strategies to capture market share.



While established companies leverage scale, AI, and service diversification to lead, regional and niche providers capitalize on hyperlocal expertise and personalized experiences to compete effectively. However, the surge of small-scale entrants and fragmented service standards presents ongoing challenges that could hinder market consolidation and consistent growth.



Looking ahead, success in the convenience services market will depend on a company's ability to innovate technologically, optimize logistics, ensure reliable service quality, and adapt rapidly to evolving consumer preferences. Those who can integrate advanced AI-driven insights, develop strategic partnerships, and offer sustainable, customer-centric solutions will dominate the future landscape of convenience services.



CONVENIENCE SERVICES MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Preference for Contactless Payment in Convenience Services



The convenience services market is experiencing a profound shift driven by consumers' increasing preference for fast, hygienic, and frictionless payment options. Accelerated by the post-pandemic demand for minimal contact transactions and the widespread adoption of mobile wallets and NFC technology, contactless payments have become a central feature of self-service environments such as vending machines, kiosks, and unattended retail points.



In 2024, 85% of consumers in North America reported preferring contactless payment options at convenience service points like vending machines, self-service kiosks, and food and beverage stations. This shift is largely attributed to heightened hygiene concerns, faster transaction speeds, and the seamless integration of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.



Major brands and retail chains are rapidly adapting to this trend. Starbucks, for instance, experienced a 50% increase in contactless payment usage in 2023 across its 15,000 U.S. locations, particularly during peak hours, improving transaction efficiency and reducing wait times. Similarly, McDonald's reported that by the end of 2023, over 60% of transactions at select North American locations were conducted through mobile wallets, enhancing customer convenience while supporting operational speed.



The trend extends beyond North America. In the European Union, countries such as the UK, France, and Germany witnessed 70% of all retail payments made via contactless methods in 2023, reflecting a 15% year-over-year growth. In Japan, by 2024, more than 90% of vending machines in Tokyo and Osaka now support contactless payments, with regional payment systems like Suica and Pasmo cards driving this transition in high-footfall urban areas.



The rapid adoption of contactless payments in the convenience services market is fundamentally reshaping consumer expectations and operational strategies. Backed by proven efficiencies in transaction speed, enhanced hygiene, and growing integration with mobile wallets, this trend is set to remain a cornerstone of convenience service operations globally. As businesses invest in smart, contact-free payment infrastructure, the market will continue evolving toward faster, safer, and more seamless service experiences.



Enhanced Food Service Offerings in the Convenience Services Market



The convenience services market is undergoing a major transformation as consumer expectations evolve beyond basic grab-and-go items. Modern consumers increasingly seek quality, variety, and customization in their food choices, even in traditionally fast, transactional retail environments. To meet this demand and drive higher in-store traffic and transaction values, convenience retailers are significantly enhancing their food service offerings - from fresh, made-to-order meals to healthier, premium products.



One of the most noticeable trends is the widespread adoption of customizable food options via digital touchpoints. For example, 7-Eleven introduced a feature within its app that allows customers to personalize their hot and cold sandwich orders. This initiative has successfully increased in-store transaction values by 10-15% per visit, with consumers showing a clear willingness to pay extra for freshly made, customizable meals.



Similarly, Casey's General Stores reported a strong performance in its food service division, with prepared food and dispensed beverage same-store sales rising by 4.7% year-over-year. This growth can be attributed to Casey's focused strategy of offering premium, freshly made items like pizza and sandwiches, which have become core traffic drivers for its stores.



Convenience retailers are also forming strategic partnerships with well-known food and beverage brands to elevate their offerings. Circle K's collaboration with Keurig Dr Pepper introduced luxury specialty coffee beverages and fresh-baked bread, resulting in a 20% increase in beverage sales and significant growth in morning foot traffic - demonstrating the value of premium, branded options in boosting both sales and customer loyalty.



Moreover, as health-conscious consumer behavior becomes mainstream, many convenience stores are responding with nutritious, on-the-go options. QuikTrip, for instance, has expanded its menu to include fresh fruit cups, salads, and gluten-free snacks. This health-focused approach is paying off, with sales in this category seeing 30% year-over-year growth, capturing a valuable demographic often underserved by traditional convenience retail.



The modernization of food service offerings is redefining the role of convenience stores in the retail landscape. By embracing customization, premium partnerships, and health-centric options, convenience retailers are not only improving transaction values but also reshaping consumer perceptions of convenience retail. As competition intensifies, those investing in diverse, high-quality, and health-conscious food service programs will be best positioned to capture evolving customer preferences and maintain long-term growth in the convenience services market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America has become the dominant geography in the global convenience services market, driven by high consumer demand for innovative and technology-enabled convenience solutions. The United States and Canada lead this growth, supported by the widespread adoption of contactless payments, on-demand delivery services, and smart vending machines across urban centers, corporate offices, and transportation hubs. In the U.S., convenience retailers have heavily invested in digital platforms and mobile apps to enhance customer experience, streamline transactions, and expand delivery options. Strong infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and changing consumer lifestyles focused on speed and convenience have solidified North America's leading position in the global convenience services market. This region continues to drive innovation and set trends that influence global convenience retail strategies.



APAC's rapid urbanization is one of the primary drivers for the growth of the convenience services market in the region. As cities expand, there is an increased demand for efficient, scalable services, which are facilitated by advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation. Also, the adoption of smart technologies like AI, IoT, and big data analytics is accelerating across various industries in APAC, including transportation, retail, and urban development. These technologies help optimize convenience service delivery, creating better customer experiences and improved operational efficiencies.



Furthermore, Europe's strong commitment to environmental sustainability and green energy initiatives is fueling demand for eco-friendly convenience services. Businesses are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, such as electric vehicle fleets, energy-efficient solutions, and waste management services, to align with the region's environmental goals. The region continues to experience urbanization, particularly in large cities, leading to an increased need for efficient, accessible, and scalable convenience services and supporting the convenience services market growth. As urban populations grow, there is a heightened demand for services that simplify daily activities, such as mobility solutions, smart homes, and on-demand retail services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Opportunities & Trends

Increased Adoption of Convenience Service Across Multifunctional Use Cases.

Rising Consumer Preference for Contactless Payment in Convenience Services.

Rising Number of Smart Cities and Smart Infrastructure in Convenience Services.

Invention of Self-Service Technologies in Convenience Services.

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand for Customized Convenience Services.

User-Friendly Services in the Convenience Market.

Enhanced Food Service Offerings in the Convenience Market.

Expansion of Online Ordering and Delivery Services.

Market Restraints

High Operational Costs in Convenience Services.

Consumer Privacy Concerns in Convenience Services Market.

Intense Competition for Convenience Service Market.

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges.

Key Company Profiles

Canteen Vending Services

Aramark Refreshment Services

365 Retail Markets

Cantaloupe Inc.

Vistar

USConnectMe

First Class Vending

Five Star Breaktime Solutions

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Three Square Market

Parlevel Systems

Sandstar

Shekel Brainweigh

Selecta Group

Crane Merchandising Systems

Nayax Ltd

Seaga Manufacturing Inc

VendNet USA

Betson Enterprises

Royal Vendors Inc.

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending Group

Jofemar Corporation

SandenVendo America

Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG

Rheavendors Group

Fastcorp Vending LLC

U-Select-It

Vend-Rite Manufacturing Co

Dixie-Narco

Crane Co.

