Enterprise Headset Market Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 27 Vendors Including Market Leaders - Accutone, Yealink, Logitech, EPOS, HP, GN Group, Cisco Systems

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Headset Market - Focused Insights 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Enterprise Headset Market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.89 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.36%

The global enterprise headset market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. The competitive landscape among Logitech, EPOS, HP, Jabra, and Cisco Systems in the professional headsets market showcases a diverse blend of premium innovation and regional accessibility. Cisco Systems and HP lead the high-end enterprise segment with tightly integrated communication solutions, Cisco Systems leveraging its Webex ecosystem and network infrastructure, while HP builds on its legacy in computing to deliver versatile, enterprise-grade headsets compatible with major UC platforms.

Jabra and EPOS focus on premium professional users, with Jabra excelling in smart audio features and hybrid work support, and EPOS stands out for its high-fidelity sound and durable designs rooted in audio engineering. Logitech strikes a balance between cost and quality, offering ergonomic, user-friendly headsets suited for both SMBs and remote professionals.

North America holds the largest share of the global enterprise headset market, accounting for approximately 35%. The region represents a highly mature and advanced market, fueled by widespread digital adoption, a deeply embedded remote work culture, and robust enterprise technology investments. The United States stands at the forefront, driving innovation and deployment, particularly in emerging segments like AI-enabled headsets for hybrid work settings and communication solutions tailored to the healthcare sector.

Key verticals such as call centers, healthcare providers, and educational institutions across North America make extensive use of both wired and wireless professional headsets. This broad usage significantly contributes to global sales volume and the expansion of diverse use cases. Additionally, government-backed initiatives promoting AI and digital transformation, such as Canada's Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, are accelerating innovation in the region. These efforts support the development of smart headset technologies that are not only shaping the local market but also establishing North America as a leader in the global professional headset landscape.



ENTERPRISE HEADSET MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of AI & Noise Cancellation Technology



The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced noise cancellation features is transforming enterprise headset functionality by enhancing audio clarity and reducing distractions in hybrid and open workspaces. For instance, headsets such as the ESPOS ADAPT 660 and Cisco Headset 730 leverage AI-based digital signal processing (DSP) and hybrid active noise cancellation to improve communication quality, which is particularly crucial for call-centric and knowledge-based roles. The increasing reliance on video conferencing and digital communication tools is elevating demand for intelligent audio accessories that adapt to dynamic sound environments.

These smart headsets are also being adopted across healthcare, legal, and consulting sectors, where voice clarity is critical for service delivery and compliance. AI integration is becoming a product differentiator, enabling vendors to offer voice command functionality, adaptive soundscapes, and background noise suppression, which directly influence purchasing decisions among enterprises seeking enhanced collaboration tools. Vendors are increasingly integrating AI capabilities with unified communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex, improving voice quality and compatibility. This interoperability trend is accelerating enterprise adoption globally, from North American financial institutions to European legal firms.



Design & Comfort Innovations



As enterprise users spend extended hours in virtual meetings, the market is witnessing a strong shift toward ergonomically optimized and lightweight headsets that support long-term comfort. Models such as the Logitech Zone Wireless and EPOS ADAPT 560 are designed with soft memory foam cushions and adjustable headbands, offering superior comfort for day-long use. The demand for health-conscious wearable technology is rising, with organizations factoring in user well-being when choosing headsets for knowledge workers and customer service agents.

This is shaping procurement strategies in corporate IT departments across sectors like education and insurance. Comfort-centric innovation is driving product segmentation, with all-day wear headsets commanding premium pricing. These models are particularly preferred in sectors like telehealth, where healthcare professionals rely on uninterrupted audio communication for remote consultations and patient monitoring. Headset manufacturers are incorporating feedback from enterprise clients and channel partners to develop models with enhanced comfort profiles. This fosters long-term brand loyalty and influences repeat purchases in global enterprise contracts.



Growth in Hybrid & Remote Work Models



The rise of hybrid and remote work environments has significantly increased the demand for enterprise-grade headsets that ensure uninterrupted communication and collaboration across teams, regardless of physical location. Professionals working remotely require headsets that provide high audio fidelity, noise isolation, and comfort for long durations. This has driven manufacturers to prioritize ergonomic and high-performance features in product development.

Headsets are increasingly expected to integrate smoothly with unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. Yealink and Logitech, for instance, have launched certified devices that address these exact needs for virtual collaboration. Multi-device connectivity, particularly between laptops and smartphones, has become essential in remote work models, prompting vendors to develop wireless and Bluetooth-enabled models with seamless switching capabilities. As remote work policies become permanent or semi-permanent across enterprises globally, the need for scalable, cost-effective, and durable headset solutions continues to support steady market expansion.



ENTERPRISE HEADSET MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global enterprise headset market by product type is segmented into wired and wireless. In 2024, the wired headset segment accounted for the largest market share. Wired headsets remain a strong presence in industries such as BPOs, IT services, and government offices, where fixed-desk setups are still the norm. These environments value reliability and cost-effectiveness, helping sustain demand even as wireless options gain popularity. With lower upfront costs and minimal maintenance needs, professional wired headsets remain a practical choice for budget-conscious sectors like public services and BPOs, where managing expenses is crucial.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global enterprise headset market by distribution channel is categorized into online and offline. The online segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. Online platforms have emerged as a crucial distribution channel for enterprise headsets, particularly in response to the growing adoption of remote and hybrid work models. Businesses are increasingly turning to e-commerce giants such as Amazon Business, Newegg, and specialized enterprise procurement portals to simplify bulk purchasing, fueling the rise of global online sales.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



Based on the end-users, the knowledge workers segment holds the largest global enterprise headset market share of around 55% in 2024. Knowledge workers - such as consultants, engineers, designers, and administrative professionals - are deeply involved in intellectual and information-centric roles, making professional headsets essential tools in their daily workflows. These professionals depend on headsets for virtual meetings, remote collaboration, and content creation, requiring high audio clarity, all-day comfort, and seamless compatibility with platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

KEY SEGMENT TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The wired headsets segment accounted for the largest market share, driven by corporate offices or customer service centers, as they offer minimal latency and consistent sound quality.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the highest growth of 4.35%, as they have become increasingly popular due to its convenience and access to a broad product range.

By End-Users: The knowledge workers segment holds the largest market share of around 55%, driven by professionals engaged in intellectual or information-driven roles as they rely on professional headsets for participating in virtual meetings, remote collaborations, and content creation.

By Geography: North America dominates and holds the largest global enterprise headset market share of over 34%, driven by widespread digital adoption, a strong remote work culture, and high enterprise-level tech investments.

Growth Factor: The global enterprise headset market is set to grow due to the growth in hybrid & remote work models and increased demand in call centers & BPOs.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How large is the global enterprise headset market?

What are the latest trends in the global enterprise headset market?

Which product type has the largest share in the global enterprise headset market?

Which end-user provides more business opportunities in the global enterprise headset market?

Who are the key players in the global enterprise headset market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Accutone

Yealink

Logitech

EPOS

HP

GN Group

Cisco Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

Zebronics

JPL Telecom

ADDASOUND

VT Headsets

Shokz

Snom Technology

Mitel

TruVoice Telecom

Cleyver

Trust

Anker

Koss Corporation

MPOW

Leitner Headsets

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Dell

GrandStream

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Axtel

Spracht

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-Users

Knowledge Workers

Call-centric

Front-line Worker

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

UAE

Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aoc0md

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment