Crestline Hotels & Resorts Adds to its Expanding Portfolio of Upscale Boutique Hotels with the Addition of The Historic Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Download Image: Historic Well House Hamilton, Lobby Breakfast Nook

FAIRFAX, Va., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC has been selected by Vision Realty Group in partnership with Ashley Builders Group, to manage the historic Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel originally opened in Hamiliton, Ohio in 1927 and was repurposed as an apartment building prior to the recent $16 million renovation and restoration.

Matt Olliges, Managing Partner, Vision Realty, said, “We selected Crestline to manage this property because of their extensive experience and success in managing upscale boutique hotels. Crestline shares our vision that profitability comes through implementing best practices, community engagement, and excellent customer service. We look forward to working with the Crestline team as they assume management of The Well House Hamilton hotel.”

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We welcome this beautiful bespoke hotel to our growing collection of historic and boutique properties. It is truly an honor to bring our signature service and hospitality to Hamilton.”

In addition to its portfolio of full and select service hotels, Crestline has earned a reputation as a leader in managing upscale boutique hotels. Crestline’s expanding collection includes: The Chemists' Club Hotel in New York City, Phoenix Park Hotel, Washington, D.C., The Delphi, Los Angeles, el PRADO, Palo Alto, Waldorf Towers, Miami Beach, Hotel 24 South, Staunton, VA, The Block Hotel & Commons, Silverthorne, CO, The Central Station, Memphis, The Hoffmann Hotel, Basalt, CO, The Nobleman, Fort Worth, The Waters Hot Springs, AR, and The Golden Hotel, CO.

More About The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

A focal point of downtown Hamilton, Ohio, the hotel overlooks Monument Park and the Great Miami River. It is across the street from the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, near the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, and 12 miles from Miami University. The hotel is home to The Lucky Well Irish Pub and Kitchen, a popular dining and gathering spot that offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Guests are welcomed into a charming lobby with comfortable furnishings in neutral and relaxing tones. The creative artwork throughout the hotel was commissioned through a partnership with Inspiration Studios, a local non-profit organization that inspires individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities to lead purposeful lives. Each of the hotel’s well-appointed guestrooms and suites feature natural light from multiple windows, modern amenities, including comfort bedding outfitted in high quality linens with plush pillows, spacious bathrooms complete with bathrobes and slippers, and a flat screen HDTV, equipped with streaming capabilities. Other in-room highlights include a spacious work desk with an ergonomic chair, complimentary high-speed wireless internet, a coffeemaker, and an in-room safe. For private gatherings, the hotel has a boardroom and multi-use meeting room, the Bourbon Room.

The Well House Hamilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel is located at 10 South Monument Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. It is 44 miles from Cincinnatti/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and 55 miles from James M Cox International Airport, Dayton (DAY). For more information and reservations call (513) 905-0404 or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/brands/tapestry-collection/.

ABOUT CRESTLINE HOTELS & RESORTS

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 133 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

