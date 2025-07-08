Local Roots, African Power. Premier Bet proudly announces Francis Ngannou as its Pan-African Brand Ambassador

LEEDS, United Kingdom, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Bet , the leading sports betting and online casino brand, currently operating in over 20 African markets is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Francis Ngannou as its Pan-African Brand Ambassador. This exciting partnership will see Francis Ngannou feature in Premier Bet’s upcoming marketing campaigns, promotional activities and CSR projects.

Francis Ngannou, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, professional boxer and now Chairman of PFL Africa has signed as Premier Bet & Partners Brand Ambassador until 2027. Renowned globally for his knockout power and inspiring rise from humble beginnings in Cameroon to the pinnacle of global combat sports, Francis Ngannou embodies resilience, ambition, and African pride — qualities that strongly align with Premier Bet’s identity and mission.

"We are thrilled to extend the collaboration with our great champion Francis Ngannou and broaden his connection to the Premier Bet family and beyond," said Alexandre Qader, Director of Operations at Premier Bet Cameroon. "I think we clearly share the same visions. We have the same ambitions in Cameroon and now on a Pan-African scale. Francis' passion, drive and humility make him an ideal partner for us as we continue to grow our brand and connect with our customers."

Francis Ngannou also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We’ve already been working together for three years and I’m excited to move forward in this collaboration, to deepen our relationships and get to know each other better. By expanding the partnership across the entire African continent, this solidifies my trust and commitment to the brand."

“Premier Bet is a company that shares my commitment to fair play, a passion for sport and a focus on the customer and their communities.”

As Brand Ambassador, Francis Ngannou will play an active role in promoting responsible gambling, participate in exclusive events, provide expert insights and champion CSR projects that aim to uplift African communities.

This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in Premier Bet’s journey on its mission to continue as the No.1 gaming brand in Africa.

