CARGO Therapeutics Enters into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for $4.379 in Cash per Share Plus a Contingent Value Right

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (“CARGO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRGX), a biotechnology company that has focused on developing CAR T-cell therapies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”), whereby Concentra will acquire CARGO for $4.379 in cash per share of CARGO common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“CARGO Common Stock”), plus one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”), which represents the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of CARGO in excess of $217.5 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received within two years following closing from any disposition of certain of CARGO’s product candidates that occurs within two years following closing, each pursuant to a contingent value rights agreement (the “CVR Agreement”).

Following a strategic review process conducted with the assistance of CARGO’s management and legal and financial advisors and other factors considered, the CARGO board of directors has unanimously determined that the acquisition by Concentra is in the best interests of all CARGO stockholders and has approved the Merger Agreement and related transactions (collectively, the “Transactions”).

Pursuant and subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Concentra will commence a tender offer (the “Offer”) by July 21, 2025, to acquire all outstanding shares of CARGO Common Stock. The closing of the Offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of CARGO Common Stock representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares, the availability of at least $217.5 million of cash (net of transaction costs and other liabilities) at closing, and other customary closing conditions. Immediately following the closing of the Offer, CARGO will be acquired by Concentra, and all remaining shares not tendered in the Offer, other than shares owned directly or indirectly by Concentra or the Company or a subsidiary thereof or validly subject to appraisal, will be converted into the right to receive the same cash and CVR consideration per share as is provided in the Offer. CARGO officers, directors and certain Company stockholders holding approximately 17.4% of CARGO Common Stock in the aggregate have signed tender and support agreements under which such parties have agreed to tender their shares in the Offer and support the merger transaction. The merger transaction is expected to close in August 2025.

Advisors

TD Cowen is acting as exclusive financial advisor to CARGO and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to CARGO. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal counsel to Concentra.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO is a biotechnology company that has focused on the development of CAR T-cell therapies for cancer patients. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

