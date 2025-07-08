Tower Semiconductor and pSemi Win the Prestigious Industry Paper Competition Award at IMS 2025





Award-winning paper showcases breakthroughs in wideband RF switch performance, reinforcing Tower’s leadership in advanced RF front-end innovation

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — July 08, 2025 — Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced receipt of the Industry Paper Competition Award at the 2025 IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS) for their co-authored paper with pSemi — “A Low-Loss, Wideband, 0–110 GHz SPDT Using PCM RF Switches with Integrated CMOS Drivers”. The paper was presented on June 19, 2025, during IMS’s session on Innovative RF Switches, Varactor and Modulator Technologies, and won the Best Paper Award in its category.

The award recognizes Tower’s PCM RF switch as a significant innovation and advancement in RF switch technology, capable of delivering a record-breaking combination of bandwidth (DC–110 GHz), insertion loss (<2 dB), power handling (30 dBm), and linearity (+15–20 dB improvement over RFSOI CMOS solutions) — results that have not been achieved by any other RF switch technology. Enabled by Tower’s proprietary BEOL integration and integrated digital control, this combination of ultra-low-loss wideband performance, power handling, and full CMOS integration simplifies implementation for end users and enables advanced circuits for 5G, future 6G, SatCom, beamforming, and millimeter-wave applications.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Ed Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of the RF Business Unit. “This achievement reinforces our commitment to advancing RF front-end integration for the next wave of wireless devices and highlights the power of strategic partnerships like ours with pSemi.”

"We are honored to be recognized by IMS alongside Tower Semiconductor," said Rodd Novak, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, pSemi. "This award reflects our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of wideband RF switch research and design."

