VertiGIS Unveils Industry-Focused AI-Powered Cloud Solutions to Transform Spatial Asset Management and Drive Productivity

VertiGIS Neo drives efficiency and flexibility across multiple sectors with its industry focused solutions

Denver, US. July 8th, 2025 – VertiGIS, a leading global provider of spatial asset management solutions, today unveiled a new, secure cloud-based vision for the future, VertiGIS Neo, that revolutionizes sector-focused workflows using AI to accelerate business operations, solve problems faster, and increase productivity.

Representing years of investment, innovation, and strategic focus, VertiGIS Neo delivers modern web and mobile user experiences through the following solutions: VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS Networks and VertiGIS ConnectMaster.

Featuring embedded AI to increase innovation and productivity for end users and application development teams, VertiGIS Neo transforms workflow processes in three different areas:

End-user assistants: AI assistants and an easy-to-use low-code/no-code interface help end users complete tasks more efficiently in web and mobile applications.

Application builder productivity: AI co-pilots enable administrators to configure and customize solutions with significantly less effort.

Process transformation: AI that fundamentally changes how work gets done from the field to the back office.



Accelerate with Flexible Cloud Deployments

VertiGIS Neo delivers a modern, transformative cloud-first infrastructure that supports fully managed, private, or hybrid cloud environments for maximum operational flexibility. This not only enhances scalability and security but enables faster deployment within CI/CD pipelines and better cost management with fixed and predictable pricing models for customers.

VertiGIS Neo has three flexible cloud deployment models:

Cloud managed services: Complete cloud-based solution delivery, including data, infrastructure and applications.

Private cloud: Turnkey deployment into customer environments using prescribed hardware and containers.

Hybrid cloud: Multi-tenant and single-tenant SaaS applications accessing customer data in their environment.





Solving Industry Problems

VertiGIS Neo solves business problems faster across key sectors and industries:

VertiGIS Neo for Utilities allows customers to model physical network infrastructure as digital twins and manage millions of service points. It supports the complete network asset lifecycle from planning to decommissioning.

VertiGIS Neo for Telecommunications helps streamline customer management of FTTx services for end users. It manages both physical assets and logical circuits for communications providers.

VertiGIS Neo for Local Government enables customers to build transparent, engaged, and sustainable smart cities that improve both citizen and staff engagement.

VertiGIS Neo for Enterprise enables IoT and AI for real-time intelligence, remote sensing, and asset tracking. This drives innovation within the private sector through IoT and AI integration.





Andy Berry, CEO, VertiGIS comments: “VertiGIS Neo distinguishes us as the leading enterprise application player in the GIS market. While other companies in this industry have focused on the foundational layers, we deliver the enterprise applications that pull GIS technology forward into real business solutions for key industries. This represents a significant shift in our approach which will enable us to aggressively scale our growth.

“Our recent global hackathon demonstrated Neo's potential with 12 teams creating impressive AI-powered solutions in record time. These solutions are already being implemented and will create immense value for our customers,” adds Berry.

VertiGIS Neo innovations include dynamic attribute analysis with natural language queries; voice-to-prompt interfaces for map queries; and automatic asset inspection and damage assessment using image recognition. It also enables users to generate increasingly intelligent workflows from simple text prompts and can automate the digitization of paper forms into digital records.

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on developing software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology.

Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users worldwide, VertiGIS’ product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri’s ArcGIS®. For more information visit www.vertigis.com

Media Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting for VertiGIS

vertigis@c8consulting.co.uk