DIMO and Ownli Partner to Bring Data Ownership and Insurance Savings to Connected Drivers

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIMO , the leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a partnership with Ownli , the platform that helps people collect, certify, and earn from their vehicle and driving data. Together, DIMO and Ownli are revolutionizing the way drivers shop for insurance by transparently making their vehicle data and custom insurance profile work for them.

Under this unique partnership, DIMO users can create an Ownli Insurance Profile with their vehicle data. The profile functions like a digital passport for insurance shopping, eliminating the need for drivers to have to manually re-enter data multiple times or chase down obscure requests.

Today, insurers and agents rely heavily on middleman data providers to acquire new customers and source vehicle data without car owners ever having the opportunity to profit from their own data. For context, the insurance advertising market in 2025 is expected to reach $14.12 billion , fueled in large part by a need for insurers to bring in new customers primarily with the help of data providers and lead generators.

Ownli’s solution cuts out the middleman and enables individuals to create a verified insurance profile that works for them, allowing insurers and brokers to directly provide a quote or insurance policy registration based on the data provided. Better yet, drivers can decide whether or not to share that profile and can be rewarded directly for doing so. With explicit permission, DIMO users can share their insurance profile and Ownli will connect them with the best broker to deliver personalized quotes from top insurers including Progressive, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and more.

“Our mission is to help people see their data for what it is: an asset that should be made to work for them,” said Elan Nyer, CEO at Ownli. “This partnership allows DIMO users to save time, save money, and get paid for the data they already own.”

“We are excited to bring drivers ways to save time and money. DIMO Mobile is the best way to find opportunities like Ownli, which helps you save time when looking for insurance, while getting you paid for the data you provide” said Alex Rawitz, Co-Founder of DIMO. “Our partnership will help drivers be better, more responsible car owners, and as always, they can be confident data is handled securely and privately .”

About DIMO

DIMO is transforming vehicle ownership by putting drivers in control of their data. Its privacy-first, AI-integrated platform connects drivers, automakers, and developers to accelerate connected vehicle innovation while ensuring drivers retain full ownership of their information. Through the DIMO Mobile app, drivers gain real-time insights to improve vehicle performance, maximize savings on maintenance, and access a growing suite of marketplace applications while earning rewards in DIMO tokens. It was founded in 2021 by automotive and fintech veterans from ConsenSys, Vroom, GM, Volkswagen, Aeris, and Chainalysis. Please visit us on X and LinkedIn .

About Ownli

Ownli is a personal data platform that enables people to capture, control, and earn from their information while giving businesses reliable and verified insights. Ownli works primarily with property and casualty insurers, helping them cut premium leakage and increase customer retention. Insurers can purchase verified data directly from policyholders and prospects, including accurate vehicle mileage, vehicle condition, garaging location, and more. This seamless exchange turns traditional points of friction into meaningful engagement opportunities for both insurers and customers.

