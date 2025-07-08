Canada Cement Industry Report 2025 | Production is Being Impacted by Import Dependency, Energy Costs, and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Canada is expected to grow by 5.4% annually to reach US$832.2 million in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.7%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$789.9 million to approximately US$1.01 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Canada's cement industry is at a strategic inflection point marked by decarbonization mandates, shifting demand sources, and a renewed federal infrastructure focus. While traditional residential demand is softening in urban cores, public transit, utilities, and institutional projects are sustaining baseline cement volumes. Firms are aligning operations with net-zero policy targets by adopting carbon capture technologies, increasing the use of supplementary cementitious materials, and enhancing digital efficiency. At the same time, challenges related to energy costs, import reliance, and regulatory compliance are reshaping the competitive landscape.



The industry's medium-term outlook depends on balancing supply chain resilience, innovation-led decarbonization, and regional market adaptability. Firms that respond to policy shifts with scalable sustainability models and targeted product strategies will shape the next phase of sectoral evolution. Canada's cement industry is entering a strategic realignment driven by climate policy, digital transformation, and shifting demand patterns. As the sector moves away from high-volume urban residential builds toward sustainability-focused public and industrial projects, companies must adapt their portfolios and processes accordingly.

The future will reward firms that invest early in carbon capture, SCM integration, and regional logistics optimization. Strong policy engagement, technological agility, and ESG-linked branding will be critical to securing procurement access and financing in the coming years. With careful balancing of operational cost controls, environmental responsibility, and infrastructure-linked opportunity, Canada's cement sector can redefine its role in a low-carbon economy while maintaining its foundational role in national development.



Public Infrastructure and Climate-Linked Construction Are Supporting Demand Stability

Federal and Provincial Infrastructure Plans Are Driving Institutional Cement Use: Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) continues to channel funding into transit, water systems, and public buildings, providing a consistent demand base. Cement volumes have increased in projects like Ontario Line (Toronto), the REM expansion (Montreal), and flood resilience works in British Columbia. CRH Canada and Lafarge have responded by prioritizing bulk cement supply to these zones through upgraded terminal logistics and dedicated batching services.

Sustainable Housing and Retrofit Programs Are Creating Niche Demand Growth: Green building programs under CMHC and regional net-zero building codes have accelerated demand for blended and specialty cement in retrofitting. Demand is growing for high-performance cement products in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia, where provincial energy codes are stricter. Holcim Canada has positioned its low-carbon cement portfolio to meet retrofit demand in urban multi-residential buildings.

Private Sector Construction Faces Mixed Momentum: Commercial construction in urban downtowns is stagnating due to office space oversupply, but warehousing and healthcare facilities are expanding. The rise of fulfillment centers and cold storage projects in Alberta and Ontario has driven demand for industrial-grade cement mixes.

Strategic Collaborations and Green Technologies Are Transforming Operations

Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) is Gaining Traction: In 2024, Heidelberg Materials North America advanced its Edmonton-based CCU project, aiming for the first full-scale carbon-neutral cement plant on the continent. The initiative integrates flue gas capture and mineralization, setting a precedent for sector-wide emissions reduction.

Cross-Sector Partnerships Are Facilitating Circular Economy Models: Lafarge Canada has expanded partnerships with local governments and energy providers for co-processing construction waste and biomass as kiln fuel. The company collaborated with the City of Richmond in 2023 to pilot biosolids co-processing, demonstrating municipal-industrial synergy.

Digital Process Control Systems Are Optimizing Energy and Yield: CRH and Holcim have implemented AI-based kiln monitoring systems and automated raw mix adjustments across major plants in Ontario and Alberta. These tools are enabling real-time emissions tracking and optimizing thermal energy use, directly supporting ESG compliance and operational savings.

Production is Being Impacted by Import Dependency, Energy Costs, and Regulatory Compliance

Clinker Import Reliance is Affecting Supply Chain Flexibility: Canada imports a significant portion of clinker from the U.S. and Europe, particularly in Atlantic provinces and Ontario, creating vulnerability to shipping disruptions. In 2024, port congestion and vessel shortages delayed multiple shipments to Halifax and Windsor terminals, affecting cement availability.

Electricity and Fuel Price Fluctuations Are Pressuring Margins: High industrial power costs in Quebec and British Columbia, especially during winter peaks, have increased kiln operating expenses. Several plants have shifted energy usage to off-peak hours and increased on-site renewable integration to reduce volatility exposure.

Environmental Regulation Compliance Requires Capital Allocation: New federal protocols on carbon reporting, air emissions, and quarry rehabilitation have added layers of operational complexity. In Ontario, delayed permit renewals for raw material quarries have slowed production expansion plans, particularly for smaller players.

Industry Outlook is Anchored in Green Public Procurement and Digitized Operations

Government Procurement Standards Will Shape Product Portfolio Strategy: The federal Buy Clean Canada initiative and provincial equivalents are prioritizing low-embodied carbon materials in public construction. Producers are tailoring low-carbon cement offerings to meet procurement specifications for schools, hospitals, and transit-related structures.

Modernization and Efficiency Will Drive Competitive Differentiation: Digitization of batching, transport tracking, and predictive maintenance is reducing waste and increasing turnaround reliability across distribution networks. Companies like Ash Grove Cement are upgrading plant automation in Manitoba to remain competitive with larger multinational players.

Blended Cement and SCM Adoption Will Accelerate: Increased use of fly ash, slag, and limestone filler is supporting decarbonization, especially in Western Canada where coal-fired power residues remain accessible. Holcim has announced new R&D investment into calcined clay blends, aiming to reduce clinker ratio by 30-40% in next-gen product lines.

Risks Are Emerging Across Logistics, Policy Uncertainty, and Input Material Availability

Global Logistics Disruptions Continue to Impact Import-Heavy Markets: The Port of Vancouver and St. Lawrence Seaway bottlenecks have periodically delayed raw material imports and outbound product deliveries. Weather-related delays, union actions, and fuel surcharges have added risk premiums to just-in-time supply models.

Policy Volatility and Permitting Complexity Create Planning Challenges: Delays in emissions credit frameworks and prolonged approval processes for environmental assessments have caused hesitancy in capital investment planning. Provincial variation in carbon policies adds complexity for firms operating across jurisdictions, requiring adaptive compliance strategies.

Material Quality and Quarry Access Pose Strategic Risks: Variability in local limestone quality and regulatory restrictions on new quarry development are creating long-term planning constraints. Some firms are exploring synthetic alternatives and waste-derived aggregates to hedge against future access and cost issues.

Scope



Canada Cement Industry Overview

Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value

Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Canada Cement Market by Type of Cement

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement

Other Niche Specialty Cements

Canada Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

Multi-Family Housing

Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes

Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings

Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities

Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Canada Cement Market by Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)

Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Canada Cement Market by End-User

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use)

Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Canada Cement Market by Location Tier

Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities

Tier-III Cities

Canada Cement Trade Dynamics

Key Export Destinations

Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Canada Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgk27l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.