Professional Hygiene Market Insights Report 2025-2030 | Growing Attention Towards Green Solutions, Shift Towards Advanced Solutions, Concerns About Hygiene and Sanitation

The Professional Hygiene Market was valued at USD 17.80 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.84%

The global professional hygiene market report consists of exclusive data on 50 vendors. The market is characterized by high market concentration and high competition among players. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. The market is prone to the threat of infiltration by low-quality products.

The major vendors in the market continually compete for the leading position, with occasional spurts of competition from other local vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and domestic vendors. Regional vendors are estimated to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players, as international players expand their market footprint. The future of the global professional hygiene market will rely on new product features, such as eco-friendly and sustainable products and natural-ingredient-based product developments.

PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Attention Towards Green Professional Hygiene Solutions



Green professional hygiene is a rapidly emerging trend in the market. It refers to hygiene and cleaning practices that prioritize both human health and environmental sustainability. Environmental sustainability is a rapidly growing concern across every industry, including the healthcare industry. Environmental consciousness and sustainability have become a central part of the professional hygiene industry.

With the growing pressure to reduce carbon footprints, several industries are embracing eco-friendly cleaning and hygiene solutions, meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Criteria, and adopting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices. This new shift protects the environment as well as appeals to eco-conscious consumers, offering a competitive edge.



Shift Towards Advanced Professional Hygiene Solutions



The hygiene sectors are running faster with technologies and modern techniques than ever before. The importance of advanced professional hygiene technologies and techniques is well-recognized nowadays, as the growing global movements of goods and people have been uncannily exposed to an array of health issues, creating significant demand for advanced cleaning solutions in professional hygiene.

As more businesses and organizations look for ways to improve their digital hygiene infrastructure, they are expected to heavily invest in internet-connected cleaning devices in their public spaces. For instance, smart bathrooms and associated hygiene solutions are an emerging trend in the professional hygiene market. In addition, automatic soap dispenser segments are connecting IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary no-touch experience without any spillage of water and soap solution.



Concerns About Hygiene and Sanitation



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, public awareness about the essence of hygiene and sanitation has undergone a huge transformation. The same concern about hygiene was reported at various workplaces. Professional hygiene has become an essential part of healthcare, transport, corporate offices, and several other occupational areas. Essity, one of the leading market players, reported that concern about office hygiene and cleanliness has risen.

Changes in behaviour and attitude among employees about the workplace and cleanliness are becoming a major factor in enhancing productivity. According to the Essity survey 2022, more than 84% of the US-based employees demand enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices at the workplace. Also, the Essity presentation stated that more than 1.5 million employees are infected at workplaces in the U.S. annually.



Growing Government Support for Professional Hygiene



The growing concern about public health has led government organizations across the world to increase their focus on public health and economic well-being. By implementing and promoting hygiene practices, government authorities aim to reduce the spread of infectious diseases, improve overall health, and boost productivity.

The US government supports professional hygiene practices through agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These organizations set standards for professional hygiene and provide training programs. In 2024, OSHA reported that the US Department of Labor awarded around $12.7 million to almost 100+ nonprofits nationwide to fund training and education initiatives designed to create safer workplaces.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates and holds the largest global professional hygiene market share, with the U.S. contributing to the highest revenue share in 2024, as it is the largest economy in the region. Furthermore, North America has witnessed the highest healthcare expenditure on hygiene and cleaning solutions and services.

The demand for professional hygiene solutions is significantly high in North America, due to the significant concern about health and hygiene, employees' attention towards safe and clean work places, and presence of several supportive policies as well as organization that are promoting hygiene practices at workplaces are boost the significant demand for professional hygiene solutions. According to the Interclean company article 2025, the US and Canadian healthcare settings are increasing attention towards preventing healthcare-associated infection and improving patient and health workers' health, increasing demand for professional hygiene products.



APAC region shows prominent growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. APAC emerges as a rapidly evolving region for professional hygiene solutions, propelled by its diverse economies, growing urbanization, and rapidly expanding access to cleaning and hygiene solutions and services. In 2021, the WHO reported that hand hygiene practices were widely promoted across the region for a range of businesses operating across the region. Hand hygiene practices have now become mainstream for workplaces, communities, and marketplaces. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the leading countries contributing significantly to the regional market growth.



In addition, India has witnessed rapid market growth due to the increasing awareness and acceptance of professional hygiene practices across private and public entities, rising government support, and mandatory guidelines, creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in India.



KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: In 2024, the tissue & napkins segment accounted for the largest market share of around 80%.

By Application: The hospitality segment holds the largest global professional hygiene market share.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the highest growth of 7% during the forecast period.

By Geography: North America dominates the global professional hygiene market share, and APAC shows the highest growth of 7.01% in the global market during the forecast period.

Growth Factor: The global professional hygiene market is set to grow due to the rising concerns about hygiene and sanitation, and growing government support for professional hygiene.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2025, Intercare Limited and Kimberly-Clark Professional made a partnership to revolutionize hygiene standards in Middle East countries, such as Oman, Qatar, and the UAE.

In 2024, Essity, one of the leading companies in professional hygiene, completes the divestment of its entire holding of shares in Vinda International Holding Limited. With this divestment, Essity will retain a presence in Asian markets and Vinda through the continued licensing of Essity's brands.

In 2024, WEPA Hygieneprodukte, a leading company in hygiene, successfully acquired Star Tissue UK. Star Tissue UK was a pioneer in hygiene paper and will operate under the name of "WEPA Professional UK and will further its position in the professional hygiene market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

