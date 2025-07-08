Liquid Handling Systems Market Insights Report 2025-2030 | Advancements in Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Transformation in Genomics, Importance in Drug Discovery & Development, Lab Automation

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Handling Systems Market - Focused Insights 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Liquid Handling Systems Market was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.64%

The global liquid handling systems market report consists of exclusive data on 39 vendors. Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Eppendorf, Corning Incorporate, METTLER TOLEDO, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Tecan Trading AG are some of the leading companies that accounted for the highest market share in the global liquid handling systems market.

These vendors offer high-class and advanced liquid handling systems that meet customers' requirements as well as comply with regulatory authorization standards. Major market players are increasing the efficiency of their products and strengthening their market position. These companies have a strong brand image and a wide geographical reach across the global market. Also, the adoption of various strategies, such as product launches, and new product development with advanced technologies and materials and technologies has intensified the competition in the market. The adoption of such strategies by the vendors and their focus on expanding their capabilities have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market.

North America is the leading region in the global liquid handling systems market, accounting for around 30% of the total market share. The demand for liquid handling systems is higher in North America compared to other regions, primarily due to the strong presence of numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies, along with their dedicated research labs and hubs.

Additionally, the region is home to many high-tech academic institutions engaged in advanced research, further driving demand for liquid handling solutions. North America hosts a wide range of small, medium, and large market players that actively promote liquid handling equipment, software, and tools for clinical diagnostics, biopharmaceutical R&D, and academic research. Both the U.S. and Canada are witnessing a surge in healthcare R&D activities, significant growth in clinical and research laboratories, and increasing adoption of automation and robotics. Moreover, North America accounts for the highest expenditure on clinical research globally, reinforcing its leadership in the liquid handling systems market.



LIQUID HANDLING SYSTEMS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transformation of Liquid Handling Systems in Genomics



The transformation in liquid handling systems from imprecise and hazardous methods of mouth pipetting in the early 20th century to the introduction of the first air-displacement mechanical pipette in the 1950s significantly revolutionized the genomics field, and now it has become a major field contributing to health revenue for market growth.

Furthermore, the development of advanced semi-automated to fully-automated liquid handling systems, tremendously transformed genomics research by offering a higher level of precision, safety, and efficiency that keeps pace with rapid advancements in genomics. According to SPT Labtech (2023), one of the market players stated that advancements in liquid handling systems empower researchers and scientists in the genomic revolution. One of the key technologies that transform genomics is Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), which enables scientists to obtain sequencing data at a lower cost and on a higher scale than ever before.



Advancements in Microplate Reagent Dispensers for Liquid Handling Systems



Microplate reagent Dispensers have become technology-driven tools in liquid handling, enabling precise, automated, and versatile liquid handling for a range of diverse applications in life sciences industries. The growing integration capabilities of robotics and automation systems and the incorporation of technology-driven tools and commands make them one of the most reliable automated tools in liquid handling.

There are Several market players advancing microplate reagent dispensing to stand out as unique in the market. For instance, BioTek's range of microplate washers and dispensers can integrate with several robotic systems for increased efficiency and automation. It's one of Multimode Dispenser - BioTEk MultiFlo FX for 6-to 1536-well microplate systems incorporates several unique technologies, such as patented automated media exchange (AMX) modules, random access dispense (RAD), and parallel dispense modules.



Importance of Liquid Handling in Drug Discovery & Development



Liquid Handling System is the most essential equipment in several aspects of drug discovery and development (DDD), involved in almost every stage. Increasing attention to liquid handling quality assurance early in the DDD processes is the most recognized way that biopharma companies can enhance efficiency and quality in their regular operations. By incorporating the Liquid Handling Quality Assurance (LHQA) program from compound preparation through clinical studies, biopharma companies' labs can develop quality into their clinical trials processes and decrease the time and cost of drug discovery.

As of 2025, more than 40 to 55 drugs are launched annually, and over 10,000 new drug compounds are in the pipeline globally, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations report 2023. The growing clinical studies and increasing demand for liquid handling procedures are accelerating a significant demand for liquid handling systems.



Growing Importance of Lab Automation and Automated Liquid Handling Systems



Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly influenced the adoption of lab automation and liquid handling automation due to the global shift towards remote work in laboratories. In addition, in the post-pandemic period, the associated benefits, such as significant precision in liquid handling, minimized material wastage, high accuracy, and cost efficiency, are some of the factors that significantly increase attention towards lab automation and automated liquid handling systems. Gilson Incorporated, one of the leading market players in liquid handling systems, reported that the demand and deployment of automated liquid handling systems have significantly accelerated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: In 2024, the pipettes segment accounted for the largest market share of over 28%.

By Method: The manual segment shows the highest growth of 8.75% during the forecast period.

By Application: The drug discovery & development segment holds the largest market share.

By End-User: In 2024, the pharma & biotech companies will dominate the market share.

By Geography: North America is the most dominant region for the liquid handling system market, accounting for around 30% of the share.

Growth Factor: The global liquid handling systems market is set to grow due to the growing importance of lab automation and automated liquid handling systems and the importance of liquid handling in drug discovery & development.

