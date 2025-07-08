BranchOut Food’s Brussels Sprout Crisps Expand Nationally in the Nation’s Largest Retailer and Launches New Sweet Potato Snack

BEND, Ore., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in advanced dehydration technology and clean-label snacks, is proud to announce a major national expansion with the nation’s largest retailer. Following the exceptional performance of its innovative Brussels Sprout Crisps, BranchOut has been awarded a nationwide rollout of the product into 3,945 stores, up from the 2024 launch in approximately half of their stores.

This milestone underscores the strength of BranchOut’s ability to deliver true innovation and the rising demand for its unique snack offerings. The Brussels Sprout Crisps, the first of their kind in the market, launched last year to overwhelming consumer response. Their strong velocity and category-defining nature helped solidify their place as a standout new item.

In addition to the expanded distribution of the Brussels Sprouts, BranchOut will also debut its newest innovation: Sweet Potato Sticks Topped with Cinnamon, launching into 1,952 stores, representing approximately 50% of the retailer’s footprint. These new snacks offer a lightly sweet, crunchy experience and are crafted using BranchOut’s proprietary GentleDry™ technology to preserve the vibrant color, flavor, and nutrition of the sweet potatoes.

“This expansion is a powerful validation that our innovative snacks, driven by our proprietary GentleDry technology, are connecting with both consumers and retail buyers,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “Our growing partnership with the nation’s largest retailer reflects our ability to use our technology to deliver truly differentiated products that meet the demand for healthier, better-tasting options in the snack aisle.”

BranchOut’s retail success is driven by its proprietary GentleDry™ dehydration platform and large-scale manufacturing facility in Peru, which together enables the company to deliver truly innovative, first-to-market snacks with exceptional taste, texture, and shelf stability. Its relationship with the nation’s largest retailer continues to expand, as BranchOut establishes itself as a preferred supplier for cutting-edge dried fruit and vegetable-based snacks. This includes active discussions around new opportunities created by the recent tariffs on Chinese-sourced freeze-dried fruits, further strengthening BranchOut’s role as a trusted, go-to partner for innovative dried fruit and vegetable snacks.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.