Cambodia Construction Industry Report 2025 | From 2026-2029, Growth Will Average 7.7% Due to Investments in Transport, Energy, Logistics, and Residential Sectors.

Cambodia's construction industry to record an annual growth of 5.2% in real terms in 2025. This will be supported by a rise in the approval of new construction projects and an increase in credit to the construction industry.

This will also be supported by the Ministry of Economy and Finance's plans, announced in January 2025, to issue government bonds by the end of 2025 to raise KHR493.3 billion ($120 million) in funding to bolster the construction industry. In a sign of the improvement in the construction industry, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), the total bank credit to the industry stood at KHR22.22 trillion ($5.4 billion) at the end of November 2024, up by 10% compared to KHR20.2 trillion ($4.9 billion) at the end of November 2023.



Cambodia's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 7.7% between 2026 and 2029 supported by investment in the transport, renewable energy, logistics and residential sectors, coupled with investment as part of the comprehensive master plan for Cambodia's transport and logistics system 2023-2033. This master plan has identified 174 priority projects that necessitate investments of around KHR150.9 trillion ($36.7 billion) over the next 10 years.

Additionally, growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the Council for the Development of Cambodia's (CDC) approval of 112 new projects in the first two months of 2025, with a total valuation of KHR4.1 trillion ($1 billion). Of the total, KHR1.2 trillion ($288 million) was allocated in the industrial sector, with the rest allocated to infrastructure and other sectors.

Some of the major projects approved include a KHR135.7 billion ($33 million) solar-powered electricity plant in Teuk Phos district, Kampong Chhnang province; KHR127.4 billion ($31 million) of a metal processing plant in Kampot's Chumkiri district; and KHR90.4 billion ($22 million) of a metal and plastic tool factory in the Koh Kong Special Economic Zone.

