Mozambique Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 4.8% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Telecommunication Projects

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozambique Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Mozambique is expected to grow by 3% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments into the development of transport, and infrastructure projects.

Resumption of TotalEnergies $20 billion LNG project - put on-hold since 2021 following civil unrest in the region - in the second half of 2025 is expected to boost construction activities. In March 2025, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Mozambique decided to reduce the policy rate, known as the Mozambican Interbank Money Market Rate (MIMO rate), from 12.25% to 11.75%. This decision is primarily influenced by the continued expectation of single-digit inflation in the medium term, despite rising uncertainties related to worsening fiscal risks, as well as concerns about potential post-election protests and their impact on the prices of goods and services.

In pursuit of becoming a major regional shipping hub, the country is significantly investing in its ports. In January 2025, construction work started for the expansion of Mozambique's Port of Maputo with a total investment of MZN133.2 billion ($2.1 billion). As part of this plan, MZN38.8 billion ($600 million) will be used in the next three years to upgrade key areas.



Mozambique's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.8% in real terms from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments for the development of energy, transport infrastructure, and telecommunication projects. By 2050, the government is aiming to achieve at least 7.5GW of solar photovoltaic capacity and up to 2.5GW of wind power capacity installed within the country.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) announced its plan to develop a clear roadmap for scaling up solar and wind energy, focusing on a series of large-scale projects with targets of 200MW by 2025 and 600MW by 2030



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Mozambique, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un8tzz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.