Crozier Expands Development Expertise with Addition of Kathy Kadziela

Collingwood, ON, July 8, 2025, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading engineering and consulting firm in the land development and building industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Kadziela as Director, Development. This addition supports Crozier’s strategic growth and strengthens its multidisciplinary capabilities, reinforcing Crozier’s position as a total build partner delivering integrated solutions for growing communities.

Mrs. Kadziela will work in collaboration with the engineering and landscape architecture teams to seamlessly align urban form, infrastructure, and entitlement strategies from concept to construction.

“Bringing Kathy on board amplifies our ability to drive projects forward with purpose – combining technical excellence with strategic big-picture thinking,” said Nick Mocan, President, Crozier. “Having Kathy in the mix, we’re adding a key layer of collaboration with clients and partners to break down barriers and deliver critical infrastructure and housing to communities with greater speed and impact.”

With broad experience in development consulting, architecture, urban design, and real estate law across Ontario, Mrs. Kadziela will play a key role in strengthening municipal partnerships and supporting housing-enabling projects. Her expertise complements Crozier’s ongoing efforts with advancing greenfield development plans on behalf of landowner groups across the Greater Toronto Area, South Georgian Bay, and beyond.

Mrs. Kadziela’s work also includes a focus on community engagement and Indigenous consulting, bringing valuable insight to further strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver solutions that balance growth, sustainability, and long-term value.

“I was drawn to Crozier’s commitment of genuine collaboration and its vision as a true end-to-end build partner,” said Mrs. Kadziela. “I look forward to advancing development projects that thoughtfully integrate transportation, infrastructure, landscape architecture, urban design, and community engagement. Together, we will strive to deliver housing solutions that build lasting and meaningful benefits for municipalities, communities, partners, and residents alike.”

Mrs. Kadziela has contributed to several award-winning projects including multiple Best New Community awards from the OHBA and BILD. She is an active member of Urban Land Institute and serves on the Young Professional Advisory Group for Habitat for Humanity GTA.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is a Canadian, employee-owned, leading engineering and consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier's growing team of approximately 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, building engineering and Indigenous consulting services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Toronto, Milton, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional and recreational projects across Ontario and beyond. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically.

Contact Info



Christina Vanin

christina@theeditcanada.com

+1 416-904-3086

Attachment