ROM: Golden Age Blasts Past 500,000 Pre-Registrations - Join the Buddy Boost Lottery for a Shot at Massive Crypto Prizes

Big news: ROM: GoldenAge—the hottest upcoming blockchain strategy game—has just smashed through half a million pre-registrations on WEMIX PLAY! Yes, over 500,000 pre-registrations! Pre-register now and participate in the Buddy Boost Lottery Event—a weekly crypto draw where you and your friends can win PLAY Tokens (currently valued about USD 4) and CROM Tokens. Ready to get in on the action? Here's how it works:

How to Join the Fun

- Pre-register for <ROM: Golden Age> on the WEMIX PLAY pre-registration page.

- Invite your buddies! When your friends sign up through your invite, you score extra lottery tickets.

- Use your tickets to pick 6 lucky numbers (from 1 to 45), just like a classic lotto.

- Tune in every Thursday at 13:00 UTC for the live draw—will your numbers hit?

- Winners announced and prizes sent out within an hour after each draw!

Tune in to our bi-weekly AMA sessions on Thursdays at 12:00 UTC - check the schedule here

What’s Up for Grabs Weekly?

- 1st Prize: 4,000 Play Tokens (worth about USD 16,000 )—and if nobody wins, the prize rolls over and DOUBLES for the next week!

- 2nd & 3rd Prize: 1,000 Play Tokens each (worth about USD 4,000 ) —and if nobody wins, the prize rolls over and DOUBLES for the next week!

- 4th Place: Snag 3,000 CROM Tokens weekly —these will be delivered two weeks after the game officially launches.

- Total Weekly Prizes: 6,000 Play Tokens + 3,000 CROM Tokens

All prizes will be split equally among winners for each tier

(Example: If there are 4 winners for the 2nd Prize, each winner will get 250 Play Tokens)

No winners in any tier? That prize rolls over to the next week, making the next draw even juicier!

(Example: If 4,000 PlayTokens go unclaimed for 1st place, next week’s 1st prize is 8,000 PlayTokens!)

This Week’s Prize Breakdown (July 10th UTC 13:00)

- 1st Prize: Massive 8,000 Play Tokens (worth about USD 32,000) - prize rolled over from last week as there were no 1st Prize winners

- 2nd & 3rd Prize: 1,000 Play Tokens each (worth about USD 4,000)

- 4th Place: Snag up to 3,000 CROM Tokens

Why Pre-Register Now?

- Early access to one of 2025’s most anticipated blockchain games.

- More friends = more tickets = more chances to win.

- Real crypto rewards—Play Tokens and CROM Tokens to use in-game or trade in the WEMIX ecosystem.

Don’t miss out—pre-register now and get your shot at some seriously awesome crypto loot!

All dates and prize amounts are subject to change. Check the official WEMIX PLAY page for the latest updates.

About ROM: Golden Age

Get ready for epic strategy battles, all powered by blockchain. ROM: GoldenAge is set to launch soon on WEMIX PLAY, bringing together gamers and crypto fans for a whole new play-to-earn adventure.

<ROM: Golden Age> Pre-Registration Page: https://event.wemixplay.com/rom-wp

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.com/invite/rom-goldenage

About WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is your go-to Web3 gaming platform—discover, play, and earn with a growing lineup of awesome blockchain games.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.