CervoMed Announces Late-Breaking Presentations at Alzheimer’s Association® International Congress 2025

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced it will deliver Developing Topics (late-breaking) virtual and in-person poster presentations at Alzheimer’s Association® International Congress (AAIC) 2025, being held on July 27 – 31, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The Company will be presenting the results, including new results, from the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
Details of the AAIC Developing Topics presentations are as follow:
Poster Title: Effects of neflamapimod (p38α kinase inhibitor) on clinical progression in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) without Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Co-Pathology
Format: In-person Poster
Session Name: Developing Topics: Drug Development
Poster Number: #108769
Date and Time: Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM EDT
Poster Title: Impact of AD Co-Pathology on Response to Neflamapimod (p38α Kinase Inhibitor) in Patients with Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Format: Virtual Presentation
Session Name: Developing Topics
Poster Number: #108885
The posters will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/ following the presentation.
About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.
Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579