NexGold Receives Schedule 2 Amendment Approval for Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the federal government of Canada has approved an amendment to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (“MDMER”) for the Goldboro Gold Project (“Goldboro”). This amendment lists one geographic area encompassing seven water bodies located within the footprint of the Project’s tailings management facility (TMF) to Schedule 2 of the Regulations, thereby designating them as tailings impoundment areas. The amendment was published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on July 2, 2025.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated: “The approval of the Schedule 2 amendment for Goldboro is another significant step towards a construction decision and is the culmination of significant effort by the NexGold team. This is another key catalyst for Goldboro, and begins the process for the receipt of the Fisheries Act Authorization, which we would expect in the coming months. The receipt of both the Schedule 2 and Fisheries Act Authorization would then provide Goldboro with all of the Federal permits required to begin construction.”

The MDMER requires NexGold to develop and implement a fish habitat compensation plan (FHCP) to offset the loss of fish habitat resulting from the development of the TMF. This plan has been completed previously and is currently under review by Fisheries and Oceans Canada with approval of this plan expected in the second half of 2025.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

