Edf: EDF group governance changes

EDF group governance changes

EDF group is set to play a major role in France’s nuclear revival, through the EPR2 program, and the revitalization of investments in hydropower. To meet these structural challenges in support of our country’s energy and industrial sovereignty—with a constant focus on safety, security and health—the Group is adapting its governance and strengthening the efficiency of its organization.

Jean Casabianca, general inspector for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (IGSNR), reporting to the chairman and CEO, will propose an organization that brings together nuclear safety, hydropower safety, security and health, all reporting directly to the chairman and CEO.

Xavier Gruz, director of nuclear programmes for the Group, is appointed with immediate effect as a member of the Group’s executive committee, responsible for the prefiguration of the project management for new nuclear projects. He will propose a strengthened ownership structure for the new nuclear programme, reporting directly to the chairman and CEO.

Thierry Le Mouroux, a member of the Group’s executive committee in charge of the projects and construction division, will propose the implementation of a dedicated project management entity for the new nuclear programme. This entity will bring together teams from the projects and construction division, along with those from Edvance and the supply chain currently part of the engineering and supply chain division. The goal is to simplify interfaces, accelerate decision-making, strengthen partnerships with Arabelle Solutions, Framatome and other supply chain industrial partners, and thereby contribute to the acceleration of new nuclear programmes.

Emmanuelle Verger, director of EDF Hydro, is appointed with immediate effect as a member of the Group’s executive committee responsible for hydropower activities.

Nicolas Machtou, currently director of the new nuclear programme, is appointed member of the executive committee in charge of the Group’s general secretary, effective 1 September 2025.

Elisabeth Terrail, currently director of human resources at Framatome, is appointed member of the Group’s executive committee in charge of Group human resources, effective 1 September 2025.

The future assignments of Brice Bohuon, currently responsible for the general secretary, and Caroline Chanavas, currently responsible for the Group’s human resources division, will be communicated at a later date.

Bernard Fontana, chairman and CEO of EDF, stated: “This evolution aims to strengthen the Group’s industrial performance in support of the revival of nuclear power and hydropower, with the following objectives: clarifying responsibilities, accelerating decision-making and execution speed, and fully mobilizing the expertise of the EDF group and its partners. We must organize ourselves to better define and deliver on our commitments over the long term, with rigor and method.

I thank Caroline Chanavas and Brice Bohuon for their decisive contributions in their respective roles in service of the EDF group.”

About Jean Casabianca

Over the course of his 42-year career in the French Navy, Jean Casabianca held numerous operational command roles, primarily aboard nuclear submarines. He completed 22 years of active deployment as chief engineer of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. He later held senior leadership positions in general staff, central administration and the Ministry of Defense’s military cabinet. He concluded his military career with the rank of Admiral, serving as Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Major Général des Armées).

Jean Casabianca joined EDF’s General Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection in March 2021. Mandated by the chairman and CEO of EDF, he is responsible for ensuring proper implementation of the group’s nuclear safety policy.

He graduated as a naval engineer from École Navale in 1981 and is a Commander of the Légion d’Honneur and a Grand Officer of the National Order of Merit.

About Xavier Gruz

Xavier Gruz started his carrier in engineering consultancies as a project manager, thenjoined the project management team for two motorway construction projects in Haute-Savoie. He subsequently conducted economic studies for various infrastructure projects and worked on public transport development in urban areas.

In 1999, he joined Réseau Ferré de France (RFF) in Besançon, where he served as technical lead for the high-speed rail line LGV Rhin-Rhône. He oversaw the project until its commissioning, first as mission lead and later as project director.

In July 2012, he joined the EOLE team (western extension of the RER E line) as sole project director for SNCF Réseau.

On 1 December 2024, Xavier Gruz joined EDF’s Nuclear Programmes Division as director of operations. Since 1 June 2025, he has served as EDF Group’s director of nuclear programs.

He is a graduate of the École des Ponts et Chaussées.

About Thierry Le Mouroux

Thierry Le Mouroux began his career in 1989 in the United States as business development manager for a start-up specialized in high-speed internet technologies. In 1990, he joined Eiffage group and was appointed general manager of Forclum Littoral in 1995. From 2000 to 2010, he held several executive roles at Suez Eau France. In 2010, he was appointed CEO of Endel Engie, where he was deeply involved in the Flamanville 3 EPR project and the Grand Carénage programme. In 2013, he became chairman and CEO of Endel Engie, contributing to the company’s development in the civil nuclear industry, energy sectors, aerospace and military shipbuilding. From 2016 to 2020, he held various strategic positions at Framatome. In 2020, he joined Areva as deputy CEO in charge of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR project, where he led the project’s organizational overhaul, ensuring its completion on time and on budget. Since 1 January 2024, he has served as executive director in charge of the projects and construction division.

He holds an engineering degree in mechanical and electrical engineering from ESTP and an MBA in project management.

About Emmanuelle Verger

Emmanuelle Verger began her career in the finance department of Générale des Eaux, then joined the Ministry of Finance, where she was responsible for commercial relations with Latin America.

In 2001, she joined EDF group, initially in the finance department, before being appointed chief of staff to the deputy CEO in charge of international and gas operations. She notably contributed to the financial restructuring and subsequent divestment of EDF's Latin American subsidiaries.

She then took part in the deployment and construction of the EPR model in China, as deputy director of engineering for the two Taishan reactors.

She later oversaw the negotiation of EDF’s uranium procurement and enrichment contracts. She went on to lead the electricity production optimization center within EDF’s upstream-downstream trading optimization division.

Returning to the nuclear sector, she became director of EDF’s nuclear fuel division. Since April 2022, she has been in charge of EDF’s hydropower fleet.

Emmanuelle Verger is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École des Ponts et Chaussées.

About Nicolas Machtou

Nicolas Machtou began his career in 2004 at France’s Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), working with the director general on liberalizing the electricity and gas markets. In 2006, he joined RTE (Electricity Transmission Network), first advising the chairman of the executive board on network regulation, then leading the subsidiaries and new business activities division in the finance department.

In 2012, he became energy and environment policy advisor in the office of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. In 2014, he was appointed Référendaire at the Court of Auditors and served on the board of the French regulatory authority for rail and road activities (ARAFER).

In October 2015, he joined the office of President François Hollande as energy, sustainable development, transport, housing and urban affairs advisor.

In 2017, he joined Enedis as deputy director for the Île-de-France region and became a member of the executive committee. He chaired the board of Citelum from June 2020 to June 2022.

Since 1 June 2022, he has served as director of new nuclear programmes within EDF group’s strategy, technologies, innovation and development division.

Nicolas Machtou is a Référendaire at the Court of Auditors and holds degrees from Université Paris II and Columbia University in New York.

About Elisabeth Terrail

Elisabeth Terrail began her career in 1995 at Gaz de France as an operational human resources manager for transport and storage infrastructure. She later joined the EDF and Gaz de France HR and labor relations department, and then the newly created HR department of EDF group.

She subsequently moved into the nuclear engineering field, first as coordination manager, then as HR director of the National Nuclear Studies Center (CNEN), which managed engineering studies for new nuclear projects, the Flamanville 3 construction site, and expatriates at Taishan and Hinkley Point C.

After a stint at WANO (World Association of Nuclear Operators), she joined Dalkia as HR director for corporate functions and head of compensation.

In 2021, she was tasked by EDF’s group HR director with establishing the Nuclear Skills University, which brings together industry stakeholders, academia and employment actors to enhance the attractiveness of careers in the nuclear sector.

Since September 2022, she has been HR director at Framatome.

Elisabeth Terrail holds a degree in philosophy and a postgraduate diploma (DESS) in human resource management from Paris-Dauphine University.

Resume and photos available upon request

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh,, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

.

Attachment