Endeavour Silver Produces 1,483,736 Oz Silver and 7,755 Oz Gold (2.5 Million Silver Equivalent Oz) in Q2 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports second quarter 2025 production of 1,483,736 silver ounces (oz), 7,755 gold oz, and in combination with base metal production a silver equivalent(1) (“AgEq”) total production of 2.5 million oz. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($).

"We delivered strong and consistent production in the second quarter,” said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Silver. “The integration of Kolpa is progressing smoothly, with output already trending above initial expectations. At the same time, Terronera continues to move steadily toward commercial production. This is a pivotal time for Endeavour as we build operational momentum and position the Company for meaningful, long-term growth."

Q2 2025 Production Overview

Guanacev í Maintains Consistent Production: Production in line with plan, with gold production slightly above plan and silver production at the lower end of the planned range.



Production in line with plan, with gold production slightly above plan and silver production at the lower end of the planned range. Bolañitos Continues to Perform : Due to the lower throughput in May and June, silver and gold production were both slightly below plan.



Due to the lower throughput in May and June, silver and gold production were both slightly below plan. Kolpa Delivers Strong Results at a Stable Rate: Throughput and production of metals were in line with historical results and management’s expectations.



Throughput and production of metals were in line with historical results and management’s expectations. Terronera Ramp-Up Phase Advances Toward Commercial Production: Daily production averaged 1,400 tonnes per day (tpd) in the second half of June.



Daily production averaged 1,400 tonnes per day (tpd) in the second half of June. Metal Sales and Inventories: Sold 1,477,197 silver ounces and 7,706 gold ounces during the second quarter. A total of 242,980 silver ounces and 701 gold ounces of bullion inventory and 24,970 silver ounces and 399 gold ounces in concentrate inventory were held at June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production was 1,483,736 ounces in Q2 2025, in line with plan and 13% higher than Q1 2024 due to the addition of Kolpa operation into the portfolio. Excluding production from Kolpa, consolidated production was 16% lower than Q2 2024, slightly below plan, due to the 17% lower production in Guanaceví mine and 10% lower production in Bolañitos mine. Consolidated gold production was 7,755 ounces in Q2 2025, 26% lower than Q2 2024. Lower gold production was due to 34% lower production at the Bolañitos mine, and 16% lower gold production at the Guanaceví mine.

In Q2 2025, Guanaceví throughput was 14% lower than Q2 2024 and silver and gold grades were 1% lower, which drove the 17% lower silver and 16% lower gold output. Guanaceví throughput and grades were in line with plan. Supplies of local third-party feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 21% of quarterly throughput.



Bolañitos Q2 2025 throughput was 17% lower than throughput in Q2 2024, combined with 10% higher silver grades offset by 19% lower gold grades. Silver production was 10% lower than in the same period in 2024, while gold production was 34% lower. Throughput was below the plan, while silver and silver grades were consistent with plan. The grade variation is due to mining from different locations in the ore body.

Since the acquisition of Kolpa on May 1, Kolpa processed 118,896 tonnes of material grading 111 grams of silver per tonne and, 3.13% lead, 2.25% zinc and 0.22% copper. These results are in line with management’s expectations established at the time of acquisition and reflect the ongoing efficiency of current mining and processing activities. The Company is actively advancing integration to ensure a smooth alignment of systems, teams, and operational processes. The team remains focused on maintaining steady output and advancing Kolpa’s contribution to the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

Consolidated1,3 Production Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 % Change Throughput (tonnes) 303,828 218,989 39% Silver ounces produced 1,483,736 1,312,572 13% Gold ounces produced 7,755 10,548 (26%) Lead tonnes produced3 3,503 - N/A Zinc tonnes produced3 2,316 - N/A Copper tonnes produced3 58 - N/A Payable silver ounces produced 1,454,412 1,303,461 12% Payable gold ounces produced 7,638 10,369 (26%) Silver equivalent ounces produced2 2,528,562 2,156,453 17% Silver ounces sold 1,477,197 1,217,569 21% Gold ounces sold 7,706 9,887 (22%)

1 Terronera pre-operating production is excluded.

2 Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using 80:1 silver: gold ratio, 60:1 lead ratio, 85:1 zinc ratio and 300:1 copper ratio plus silver ounces or $30/oz silver, $2,400/oz gold, $1,800/tonne lead, $2,550/tonne zinc and $9,000/tonne copper.

3 The Kolpa acquisition closed on May 1, 2025, therefore two months of results are included in the second quarter consolidated results.

Production Tables for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 for the Mexico Operating Mines

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Guanacevi Bolanitos Tonnes processed 96,834 88,098 Tonnes per day 1,064 968 Silver ounces produced 997,875 105,223 Silver grade grams per tonne 362 45 Silver recovery 88.6% 82.4% Gold ounces produced 3,562 4,193 Gold grade grams per tonne 1.28 1.68 Gold recovery 89.7% 88.3% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1, 2) 1,282,853 440,678

Production Tables for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 for the Peru Mine

Two Months3 Ended June 30, 2025 Kolpa Tonnes processed 118,896 Tonnes per day 1,949 Silver ounces produced 380,638 Silver grade grams per tonne 111 Silver recovery % 89.4% Lead tonnes produced 3,503 Lead grade % 3.13% Lead recovery % 94.2% Zinc tonnes produced 2,316 Zinc grade % 2.25% Zinc recovery % 86.4% Copper tonnes produced 58 Copper grade % 0.22% Copper recovery % 22% Silver Equivalent ounces produced(1,2) 805,032

3 The Kolpa acquisition closed on May 1, 2025, therefore two months of results are included in the second quarter consolidated results.

Terronera Update

The commissioning and ramp-up of Terronera continues to progress steadily, with plant throughput gradually increasing as operational bottlenecks and system issues are identified and resolved. In June, throughput averaged 1,232 tonnes per day (tpd), with a peak single-day throughput of 1,987 tpd. Notably, throughput stabilized in the second half of the month, with daily production averaging 1,400 tpd.

After successfully processing lower-grade material to address bottlenecks and system issues, the plant has now shifted its focus to refining operations, including processing higher grade ore to achieve planned metal recoveries. Management expects to gradually ramp up throughput to design capacity in early Q3.

During commissioning of the plant, the underground mine has continued with mine development and stope preparation. Surface stockpiles are limited and at capacity at this time.

As of the end of June, Terronera had produced and sold a cumulative 598 tonnes of concentrate, generating approximately $3 million in revenue.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of its new cornerstone mine, Terronera, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters in this news release.

Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Q2 2025 financial results will be released before market open on Wednesday August 13, 2025, and Management will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Date: Wednesday August 13, 2025 Time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET Telephone: Canada & US + 1-833-752-3348 International + 1-647-846-2804 Replay: Canada & US +1- 855-669-9658 International +1-412-317-0088 Access code is 6575935; audio replay will be available on the Company’s website

