Sanborn Geophysics Doubles Production, Launches Upgraded Product Line, and Prepares Move to Purpose-Built Facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanborn Geophysics ULC, a subsidiary of The Sanborn Map Company, today announced a major step in its evolution from general geophysical solutions to a product-driven model capable of meeting growing global demand. Since its acquisition, the company has doubled its production output, overhauled its software platform, and is moving into a purpose-built, secure facility in Mississauga this summer.

Sanborn’s suite of Geophysical Airborne Survey Systems, previously developed for select airborne survey projects, is now being manufactured at scale for the first time. Trusted for their sensitivity and reliability in demanding survey conditions, our turn-key systems have been refined for broader deployment with improved consistency and integration across multiple aircraft types.

This shift represents a strategic move from project-based builds to standardized production, allowing Sanborn Geophysics to support faster deployments, streamline logistics, and balance longer-term operational planning across exploration, environmental, and defense markets.

“Our commitment to delivering world-class instruments remains unwavering,” said Sandip Goswami, Managing Director of Sanborn Geophysics. “Our cutting-edge, next-generation sensors are battle-tested in our own surveys, guaranteeing unmatched reliability and user-friendliness. In 2026, we’re aggressively scaling production to meet global demand head-on. This is more than a milestone—it’s a strategic shift for Sanborn’s future. This move solidifies Sanborn’s leadership in the geophysical solutions market.”

Historically, geophysics-related sectors have relied on custom instrumentation tailored to special surveys. Sanborn Geophysics is taking a different approach. Backed by The Sanborn Map Company’s resources and long-term vision, Sanborn Geophysics produces advanced airborne systems with the repeatability and efficiency expected of a product — not just on a project-by-project basis.

