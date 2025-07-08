Habit Burger & Grill’s “Hot Dads” Calendar is Here. Order Now to Get it by August 1

IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer just got hotter. The Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar is officially available to order at ufcgym.com/habit, with delivery by August 1. It’s five months of bold dads paired with bold salads, photographed in their element and flexing what fatherhood really looks like in 2025.

To find the dads featured in the calendar, Habit and UFC GYM launched a nationwide search, inviting dads from across the country to submit photos and videos showcasing their strength, spirit, and swagger. The selected winners were flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive photoshoot for the five-month summer calendar.

And the buzz is heating up, as the calendar will be featured on Live with Kelly & Mark this Thursday, July 10, bringing these real dads and their even realer flavor to a national audience.

"We spent months in the kitchen perfecting a bold new lineup of salads, all packed with freshly chargrilled chicken, because no one does hot, fresh chicken quite like us,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “For too long, salads have been typecast as something for Moms while the Dads reach for the burgers. That’s just not the case here. These salads are hearty, flavorful, and full of protein. So to celebrate, we paired each one with a different Hot Dad to prove once and for all: salads are for everyone.”

Meet the Hot Dads:

Mr. Santa Barbara Cobb , Caden Wilson, Vero Beach, FL

A Florida firefighter and soon-to-be first-time dad. Bright, bold, and built for the heat, on and off duty.

A father of two with sweet heat and surprise moves. (His wife submitted him without telling him. He’s still blushing.)

Dad of one. Sweet and quietly complex, he’s got layers of flavor.

Dependable and classic, this dad of one exudes a quiet kind of confidence.

He’s got charm and a sharp sense of humor that completes the meal. Currently looking for a Mrs. Side Salad.





“This calendar is more than just fun, it’s a nod to the values both brands share,” said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. “These men live with grit, heart, and purpose. That’s what makes them strong, not just at the gym, but in life.”

The limited-edition calendar runs from August through December and is available for $24.99, including U.S. shipping. Net proceeds benefit The Habit Restaurants Foundation, supporting local nonprofits and community impact programs.

“Parenting is a chance to leave a better version of yourself behind,” said Anthony, aka Mr. Harvest Chopped. “The Harvest Chopped Salad is real, and intentional. Just like the life I’m building for my son.”

Pair Your Calendar With a Hot Deal: Get 2-for-1 Habit Salads

From now through July 13, Habit Burger & Grill is offering 2-for-1 salads. Buy any salad, get one free (of equal or lesser value). Just join the CharClub and use code 2SALADS to redeem. Already a member? Open the app or login to the website. Your offer is waiting under the My Offers tab.

Don’t Miss It:

Catch the Hot Dad Calendar on Live with Kelly & Mark, airing Thursday, July 10.

Order the calendar now at ufcgym.com/habit. Bold salads. Real dads. One unforgettable summer.

For more information on Habit’s new salads, to join the CharClub, or to find a location near you, visit habitburger.com. To find a UFC GYM location near you, visit ufcgym.com.

* Purchase one (1) entrée Salad and receive a second entrée Salad for free. Offer valid from 7/7/25 - 7/13/25. Does not apply to the Side Garden Ranch. Must add both items to your order prior to checkout to receive the second item of equal or lesser value. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Other taxes and fees may apply. Add-ons extra. No substitutions permitted. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, app, or in-restaurant scanned at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices and items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Chino Hills, CA; Upland, CA; Redlands, CA; Ontario, CA; Fontana, CA; Hesperia, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Victorville, CA; Barstow, CA; Rialto, CA; Colton, CA; San Bernardino, CA; Rohnert Park, CA. Also excludes airport, university, and casino locations.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

About UFC GYM

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With more than 160 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the mixed martial arts and fitness industry while positively impacting countless lives worldwide. Members can enjoy classes ranging from Brazilian Jiu-jitsu to boxing, yoga and its signature DUT (Daily Ultimate Training), train in state-of-the-art fitness rooms, enjoy spacious locker rooms, indulge in juice bars, utilize kids clubs and more. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, email franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit www.UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit www.UFCGYM.com and follow UFC GYM on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

