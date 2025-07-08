Crescent Biopharma Appoints Jan Pinkas, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Seasoned Leader Brings Deep Experience in Oncology Drug Development as Company Advances Portfolio of Next Generation Therapeutics for Solid Tumors

WALTHAM, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Jan Pinkas, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer. Dr. Pinkas brings more than two decades of experience in oncology drug development, leading preclinical and translational research with expertise in multiple modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

“We are thrilled to welcome Jan to Crescent’s leadership team. His depth of experience developing oncology therapeutics will be instrumental in driving innovation across our portfolio to bring better treatments to patients with solid tumors,” said Joshua Brumm, chief executive officer of Crescent. “Jan joins us at an important time as we progress our first two programs towards the clinic. In early 2026, we expect to be dosing patients in a global Phase 1 trial of CR-001, our PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and anticipate an IND submission in the middle of next year for one of our novel ADCs, CR-002. The addition of Jan underscores Crescent’s commitment to become a leader in delivering the next wave of cancer therapies.”

“Our pipeline is designed to leverage the shift to cooperative PD-1 x VEGF and next generation ADCs, including opportunities as monotherapies and synergistic combinations of these programs. Crescent is positioned at the forefront of therapeutic advancements for oncology, and I’m excited to work with this talented team to rapidly develop therapies that have the potential to be life-changing for people with cancer,” said Dr. Pinkas.

Prior to joining Crescent, Dr. Pinkas was chief scientific officer at Pyxis Oncology, where he established the preclinical research and development function to support ADC and antibody programs through Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies and led the translational medicine group. Previously, at Magenta Therapeutics, Dr. Pinkas served as senior vice president, translational sciences, establishing a new department to support programs as the company advanced from preclinical research to late-stage clinical development. Prior to Magenta, Dr. Pinkas worked at ImmunoGen for more than 10 years in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president, translational research and development. In that role, he led groups supporting molecules from early-stage research to IND, and also advancing to pivotal clinical development, including contributing to ELAHERE®, an ADC approved for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as SARCLISA®, an anti-CD38 therapy approved in combination with standard of care for multiple myeloma. Earlier in his career, he held scientist roles focused on oncology research at Amgen and Genzyme Corporation.

Dr. Pinkas earned his Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and received his B.A. in biology from Johns Hopkins University.



About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates. By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Crescent’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation: Crescent’s business strategy; Crescent’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to CR-001, CR-002 and CR-003, both as monotherapies and synergistic combinations; the expected timelines of regulatory filings for CR-001 and CR-002; the expected commencement of clinical trials for CR-001; the potential for Crescent to become a leader in delivering the next wave of therapies for cancer patients; and Crescent’s business plans and the anticipated benefits of management changes. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "can," "goal," "strategy," "target," "anticipate," "achieve," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "possible," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Crescent will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Crescent’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to those uncertainties and factors more fully described in Crescent’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including its registration statement on Form S-4, most recently amended on May 12, 2025 and declared effective by the SEC on May 14, 2025), as well as risk factors associated with companies, such as Crescent, that operate in the biopharma industry. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Crescent’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Crescent does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Crescent.



Contact

Amy Reilly

Chief Communications Officer

amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com

617-465-0586