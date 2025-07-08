Biotechnology Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Personalized Medicine and Gene Editing Drive 14.10% CAGR Growth

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biotechnology market, valued at USD 478.50 billion in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.10% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 1.78 trillion by 2034.

This growth is driven by advancements in personalized medicine, gene editing, and innovative clinical studies. Growing investments in research and evolving regulatory frameworks support drug discovery and development. Biotechnology companies are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to enhance treatment precision, particularly in addressing rare and complex diseases. As healthcare systems adopt new therapeutics and biologics, the demand for biotechnology solutions rises, further propelled by collaborations between academia and the pharmaceutical industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the biotechnology market, influencing drug development and vaccine production. mRNA vaccine advancements have transformed immunization strategies, prompting quicker approval for next-gen therapeutics. This has showcased the importance of scalable biomanufacturing. Continued investment in COVID-19 preparedness shapes vaccine and biopharmaceutical innovations, highlighting the need for efficient production technologies.

Biotechnology Market Trends

Biotechnology's influence extends to agriculture, driving innovations in genetically modified crops and plant breeding. Techniques like tissue culturing enhance crop yield and pest resistance, aligning with global food demands. In tissue engineering, regenerative medicine investments are rising, with CRISPR technology driving gene therapy advancements. Clinical trials progress breakthroughs in regenerative treatments, offering hope for degenerative diseases. The market also addresses chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, with precision medicine improving patient outcomes.

Fermentation technology is revolutionizing market growth, offering sustainable solutions in biopharmaceuticals, biofuels, and food production. As research and industry embrace advanced bioreactors, this technology streamlines large-scale production. The rise of CAR T and TCR T cell therapies marks a significant shift in cancer treatment, offering promising options for previously untreatable conditions. Stem cell technology, DNA fingerprinting, and genetic engineering are reshaping therapeutic approaches, with cloning remaining pivotal for therapeutic applications.

Market Concentration & Characteristics

The biotechnology sector is characterized by both established leaders and emerging innovators. High market concentration is driven by significant shares held by major firms with robust research capabilities. Strategic mergers and acquisitions expand expertise and market reach, while smaller firms introduce disruptive technologies. Research and development investments ensure continuous innovation across sectors. Despite stringent regulatory barriers, government funding and partnerships support diversification, with niche segments like gene editing gaining traction.

Strong intellectual property protection via patents sustains market leadership, enhancing competitive advantages. Regulatory frameworks influence market dynamics, with collaborations growing to navigate complexities. Technology advancements and globalization expand the biotechnology landscape, with North America and Europe maintaining dominance due to research infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is an emerging powerhouse, driven by biotechnology investments.

Technology Insights

The biotechnology industry witnesses rapid technological advancements impacting research and therapeutics. Nano biotechnology enables targeted drug delivery, while PCR technology and DNA sequencing revolutionize diagnostics and personalized medicine. Chromatography supports drug development, and emerging technologies drive regenerative medicine breakthroughs. Fermentation technology optimizes biopharmaceutical production, and DNA recombinant technology underpins genetic engineering efforts. These technologies collectively enhance biopharmaceutical innovations.

Application Insights

Biotechnology transforms industries, notably healthcare, bio-pharmacy, and bio-services. In healthcare, it enhances drug development and regenerative medicine, improving patient outcomes. Beyond healthcare, biotechnology advances food and agriculture, natural resources, and industrial processing with sustainable solutions. These diversified applications emphasize biotechnology's role in fostering progress across sectors.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe lead the biotechnology market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant biotech firm presence. The United States and Europe drive innovation through strong funding and regulatory support. Asia Pacific grows rapidly, with China, Japan, and India leading advancements. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show promise as emerging markets, driven by investments in healthcare and agriculture biotechnology.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major biotech companies include AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sanofi. These companies focus on advancing gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and precision medicine. Their strategic collaborations and acquisitions bolster their global presence. Other key players include Biogen, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., and more, all contributing to market innovation and expansion.

Recent Developments

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies plans a USD 1.2 billion facility expansion in Holly Springs, enhancing monoclonal antibody manufacturing.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical acquired Mindset for drug discovery, focusing on psychiatric treatments.

CrisprBits developed a CRISPR-based diagnostic platform for SARS-CoV2 testing.

Abbott Laboratories partnered with mAbxience Holdings for biosimilar commercialization.

The FDA approved cell-based gene therapies for sickle cell disease, highlighting the increasing approval of innovative therapies.

Biotech start-ups secured substantial funding, supporting gene-editing research.

The U.S. government invested USD 1 billion in biotechnology for climate change combat.

Agilent Technologies collaborated with UC San Diego to advance cell engineering research.

